April 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said the U.S. refiners it
rates were able to post strong financial results overall in 2011, and most
companies' credit ratios strengthened significantly, according to a report
published today on RatingsDirect titled, "Market Conditions Should Support U.S.
Refiners In 2012 But The Long-Term Fundamentals Remain Unfavorable." We
anticipate market conditions to remain favorable in 2012, keeping refiners'
financial performance in line with that in 2011.
Our baseline forecast of continuing slow economic growth in 2012 and 2013
should translate into a slight increase in demand for refining products.
However, feedstock costs are rising and will likely remain volatile for the
next few years.
Our short-term credit outlook for the U.S. refining and marketing industry is
stable. Yet we remain less optimistic for refiners' prospects over the long
run. Industry fundamentals remain unfriendly, threatening refiners' long-term
profitability.
Under our baseline economic assumptions, we expect consolidated revenues in
the refining industry to remain flat-to-slightly higher in 2012. We expect
margins to remain flat because higher and volatile feedstock costs may offset
the positive effect of lower operating costs from better capacity utilization
rates. As a result, we expect credit ratios in 2012 to remain broadly stable
versus 2011 for most companies in the sector. We anticipate the majority of
the companies in the sector to be cash flow neutral in 2012. In addition, our
assessment of liquidity for most U.S. refiners is "adequate" to "strong," so
we expect companies to draw down on their large cash balances to fund any
moderate shortfall in cash flow from operations or to cover working capital
needs.
In the long run, we believe that the refining industry will continue to face
price and earnings pressure. We expect that as new offshore refineries and
upgrades come on line over the next five years, margins will contract. In the
Middle East, China, and Latin America, where refineries exist partly for
strategic reasons, new and complex facilities tend to export most of their
output. And as crude input costs will likely remain high, we think that
gasoline and diesel demand will continue to lose market share to competing
fuels. Carbon-focused legislation, especially in California, could also pose
severe threats to the industry.
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.