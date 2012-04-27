April 27 - Fitch believes Canada's exclusion of insured mortgages from regulated covered bonds is likely to increase the cost of future issuance via higher credit enhancement levels. This measure may also cause a contraction in credit availability, which has the potential to negatively affect home prices. The provision is one of several that form part of a regulatory framework for covered bonds introduced by the Minister of Finance to the Parliament on April 26. The legislation permits financial institutions and cooperatives to become registered issuers provided, among other prerequisites, they pledge not to issue covered bonds outside the framework. Contractual programs do not appear to be expressly prohibited, but the restriction on registered issuers is likely to eliminate their use in practice. As a result, Fitch expects existing Canadian covered bond programs secured by insured assets to be wound down. Because mortgage insurance will remain in effect for existing programs, ratings on existing covered bonds will not be affected. As Fitch has previously commented, overcollateralization (OC) levels for uninsured mortgage cover pools are expected to be higher than for insured loans/pools to offset the increased credit risk and reduced liquidity of the underlying assets. While uninsured loans, i.e. conventional, generally exhibit lower default risk than insured mortgages, i.e. high ratio on account of significant amounts of home equity (at least 20%), the pools are likely to incur higher losses in a stressed market given their exposure to declines in house prices due to the lack of Canada Mortgage & Housing Corp (CMHC) insurance. In addition, in the absence of an established secondary market, uninsured assets are likely to remain less liquid than their insured counterparts, which benefit from the strong market bid for Canada Mortgage Bonds. Given the increased risks associated with conventional mortgage pools, the 10% OC ceiling to be imposed on regulated programs could cap future covered bond ratings if the OC needed to support a target rating were to exceed the legal limit. From the covered bond issuer perspective, wider spreads and/or increased enhancement levels translate into a higher cost of funding for Canadian banks for this source of financing. Fitch will monitor the impact on Canadian banks but does not expect to it be material given their diversity of funding sources (most notably including strong and stable depositor bases) and widespread market access relative to global peers. Fitch will continue to monitor the market for additional information as further details of the framework are announced. We are also completing an updated analysis of Canadian house prices and plan to report the details of our findings this summer as part of our Canadian residential mortgage loss model rating criteria. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and