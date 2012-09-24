OVERVIEW
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 24, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services today raised its ratings on the class C, D, and X-B commercial
mortgage pass-through certificates from JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage
Securities Trust 2010-CNTR, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities
(CMBS) transaction and removed the ratings on classes C and D from CreditWatch
with positive implications where we placed them on Sept. 5, 2012.
Concurrently, we affirmed our ratings on four other classes from the same
transaction, including class B, which we removed from CreditWatch with
positive implications (see list).
The affirmed ratings on the principal and interest certificates reflect
subordination and liquidity support levels that are consistent with the
outstanding ratings. We affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class X-A
interest-only (IO) certificates and raised our rating to 'A+ (sf)' on the
class X-B interest-only (IO) certificates based on our current criteria.
The rating actions follow our analysis of the transaction, using our recently
updated criteria for rating U.S. and Canadian CMBS transactions, which was the
primary driver of the rating actions. The analysis of standalone transactions
is predominantly a recovery-based approach that assumes a loan default.
Reflecting this approach, our property level analysis included a revaluation
of the 72 retail-property portfolio securing the mortgage loan in the trust.
Based on our analysis, we derived our sustainable net cash flow, which was
then divided by a weighted average capitalization rate of 7.47% to determine
our expected-case value. This yielded a loan-to-value ratio of 68.6%.
Our analysis also considered potential environmental issues. At issuance, the
environmental consultant conducted phase I environmental reviews for all
properties and identified 46 properties (67.7% of the pool) with potential
environmental issues relating to dry cleaning operations, soil and ground
water contamination, underground storage tanks, and other conditions. The
estimated remediation costs for all properties covered under the insurance
policy is $45.6 million. To further assess the actual environmental conditions
at the properties and to estimate a more likely cost to remediate, the
engineer recommended phase II reviews. However, in lieu of phase II reviews,
the borrower obtained environmental insurance with a policy that has an
aggregate limit of $25.0 million. Standard & Poor's was not provided updated
information, and in its analysis adjusted our valuation for the insurance
shortfall.
The portfolio exhibits both property and geographic diversity. The portfolio
generates cash flow from 72 retail properties that are located in 20 states.
Standard & Poor's accounted for this diversity by making a positive adjustment
to the derived credit enhancement levels.
We based our analysis, in part, on a review of the borrower's consolidated
operating statements for the trailing-12 months ended March 31, 2012, the
year-ended Dec. 31, 2011, and May and June 2012, rent rolls. The master
servicer, KeyBank Real Estate Capital (KeyBank), reported an in-trust debt
service coverage (DSC) and occupancy of 1.95x and 91.0%, respectively, for the
year-ended Dec. 31, 2011.
As of the Sept. 7, 2012, trustee remittance report, the mortgage loan has a
trust and whole-loan balance of $474.3 million. The mortgage loan amortizes on
a 30-year schedule and pays interest based on 6.268% per year. The mortgage
loan matures on Aug. 1, 2020.
The borrower will pay costs, fees, and expenses of the servicer, special
servicer, trustee, operating advisor, or the trust under the trust and
servicing agreement.
RATINGS RAISED
JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2010-CNTR
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates
Rating
Class To From
C A+ (sf) A (sf)/Watch Pos
D BBB (sf) BBB- (sf)/Watch Pos
X-B A+ (sf) A (sf)
RATING AFFIRMED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH POSITIVE
JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2010-CNTR
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates
Rating
Class To From
B AA (sf) AA (sf)/Watch Pos
RATINGS AFFIRMED
JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2010-CNTR
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates
Class Rating
A-1 AAA (sf)
A-2 AAA (sf)
X-A AAA (sf)