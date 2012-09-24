Sept 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Construtora Norberto Odebrecht S.A. (CNO) and Odebrecht Finance Ltd (OFL), and related issuances as follows: CNO --Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'; --Local currency IDR at 'BBB-'; --Long-term national rating at 'AA+(bra)'. OFL --Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'BBB-'; --USD800 million senior guaranteed notes due April 2023 at 'BBB-'; --USD750 million guaranteed Perpetual Bonds at 'BBB-'; --USD500 million senior guaranteed notes due April 2020 at 'BBB-'; --USD200 million senior guaranteed notes due April 2014 at 'BBB-'; --Two senior guaranteed notes of USD200 million each due October 2017 at 'BBB-'; --USD600 million senior guaranteed notes due June 2022 at 'BBB-'; --USD400 million senior guaranteed notes due June 2042 at 'BBB-'. The Outlook for CNO and OFL's corporate ratings is Stable. CNO's investment-grade rating reflects its conservative financial profile, good and consistent track record of operations, and its leading position in the engineering and construction sector in Latin America. The ratings also incorporate the company's margins resilience as demonstrated during the last few quarters within an operating environment of increasing construction and labor costs and project postponements. The company has also been successful in raising funds to lengthen its comfortable debt amortization profile during the latest 12 months (LTM) ended June 2012. Fitch expects that CNO will continue to maintain a conservative capital structure and strong liquidity for the next few years. The analysis considers CNO's business risk associated with potential volatility in backlog, revenue concentration in its main clients, and relevant participation of contracts in riskier countries like Venezuela and Argentina. The ratings also incorporated the financial exposure of CNO to other businesses of the Odebrecht Group (ODB), with significant projects carrying risks associated with the pre-operational phase. CNO is expected to continue to at least support the activities of its sister companies - Odebrecht Participacoes e Investimentos (OPI) and Odebrecht Energia (OE), which should moderately pressure CNO's cash flow throughout 2012 and 2013. During 2012, the group has issued all the funds with CNO's guarantee required to support OPI and OE. The leverage increase due to equity investments in both companies is already incorporated in current ratings. Robust Backlog And Resilient Margins By the end of first semester of 2012, CNO's backlog of projects remained robust and equivalent to 2.5x the company's net revenue during the LTM ended June 2012. Nevertheless, CNO's moderate backlog reduction has been influenced by the Brazilian real devaluation against the U.S. dollar during the first half of 2012 of 6.5%, the postponement of projects for bureaucratic reasons, in addition to project redefinition in Venezuela and project cancelation in Portugal and Peru. Negatively, 54% of the backlog is concentrated in countries rated non-investment grade. However, projects in Brazil are expected to resume in the next few months and increase the participation of investment-grade countries in CNO's backlog. The 10 largest projects, representing 46% of the backlog, is also considered high. The company continues to register consistent operations growth and reported net revenues of BRL25.2 billion during the LTM ended June 2012, which compares positively with BRL21.5 billion in 2011. In spite of cost-increase pressure due to rising inflation and labor pressure, CNO managed to maintain margins that were higher than its peer's on average. The company's EBITDA grew to BRL2.6 billion from BRL2.3 billion during this time period, maintaining EBITDA margins of 10.5%. Fitch expects the company to maintain its EBITDA margin at around 10% in the next few years. Sound Liquidity CNO has historically maintained a strong liquidity position and benefits from a lengthened debt maturity profile. As of June 2012, cash and equivalents were BRL7.3 billion, enough to cover CNO's short-term debt of BRL1 billion by 7.3x and the company's financial obligations until 2019 by 3.8x. CNO's financial flexibility is enhanced by an unutilized USD745 million standby credit facility and proven access to debt markets. Fitch expects CNO's cash position to decrease by the end of 2012 to around BRL5 billion, mainly due to transfers to support OPI's and OE's operations. Net Leverage Should Remain Manageable in the Next Few Years During 2012, CNO's leverage increased as the company anticipated all expected issuances to support equity investments in OPI and OE, and to roll over part of its debt in order to benefit from favorable market conditions. As of June 30, 2012, CNO's leverage, as measured by total debt/EBITDA, was 3.1x, while net leverage was 0.2x, in accordance with Fitch's expectations. These two leverage ratios were, respectively, 2.2x and (0.8x) by the end of 2011. In June 2012, the company's total adjusted debt reached BRL8 billion, including BRL6.4 billion of off balance-sheet debt guarantees, compared with debt of BRL4.9 billion, including the BRL3.6 billion of off balance-sheet guarantees, in December 2011. Fitch expects net leverage to remain conservative, at below 1.0x. Strong FCF; Cash Toward OPI and OE Investments CNO presented a robust cash flow generation in recent years. Cash flow from Operations (CFFO) of BRL3.8 billion in the LTM ended June 2012 was sufficient to cover investments of BRL553 million and dividends of BRL100 million, delivering a strong free cash flow (FCF) of BRL3.2 billion. CNO should support OPI's and OE's high investments in the next years, based on BRL2.2 billion raised at OFL, and guaranteed by CNO, that migrated temporarily to CNO through an intercompany loan. Fitch expects FCF to remain highly positive in the medium term. ODB Group Highly Leveraged CNO is the main cash generator of ODB Group, which has a diversified operation and high leverage as a result of investments in recent years. ODB's strategy is to not provide new guarantees from CNO to affiliates that are not 100% owned by ODB, which is an important consideration in CNO's current ratings. In December 2011, ODB Group presented total debt/EBITDA of 6.6x, while net debt/EBITDA was 4.7x. Leading Position in Engineering and Construction Sector in Latin America CNO is a leading engineering and construction company in Latin America and is part of the Odebrecht Group, which is one of the four largest Brazilian private groups. The company's backlog has been solid and resilient during the global economic crisis. As of June 30, 2012, CNO's backlog was USD31.7 billion, a slight decrease from USD32.3 million in December 2011. Potential Rating and Outlook Drivers The ratings could be affected positively by an expansion of CNO's business in investment-grade countries, and by the start-up of important projects under ODB Group which improve consolidated credit metrics and lower potential support needed from CNO. CNO and OFL's ratings could be negatively affected by a substantial reduction of backlog and/or cancellation of projects. A weaker liquidity position or higher leverage level could also result in a negative rating action. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or 'www.fitchratings.com.br'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2012); --'National Ratings Methodology Update' (Jan. 19, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology National Ratings Criteria