Overview
-- U.S. aviation service provider PHI Inc.'s operating performance has
improved materially over the last several quarters due to increased Gulf of
Mexico activity and increased profitability in the company's Air Medical
segment.
-- We are revising the outlook on the company to stable from negative. We
are affirming the 'B+' corporate credit rating.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that PHI's near-term credit
metrics will continue to improve while maintaining adequate liquidity.
Rating Action
On April 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Lafayette, La.-based PHI Inc. (PHI) to stable from negative and
affirmed its 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company.
Rationale
We revised our outlook on PHI to stable to reflect the company's improved
prospects stemming from increased activity in the Gulf of Mexico and healthier
margins in the company's Air Medical segment. These factors have resulted in
stronger credit protection measures and liquidity. We currently expect PHI's
leverage to improve to the mid-4x area by the end of 2012.
The ratings on PHI Inc. reflect our assessment of the company's "weak"
business risk and "aggressive" financial risk. The ratings also incorporate
the company's participation in the highly cyclical and volatile oil and gas
industry, exposure to weather and seasonal fluctuations that may limit flight
hours, and a levered capital structure. Offsetting these negatives, the
ratings also reflect PHI's good market share in the Gulf of Mexico, the
industry's oligopolistic structure, and the improvement in deepwater
permitting in the Gulf of Mexico, which is having a positive effect on oil and
gas flight hours.
Standard & Poor's views PHI's business profile as weak. Its oil and gas
segment is one of the largest operators in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil and
natural gas helicopter services industry and is subject to the inherent
cyclicality in the offshore exploration and production (E&P) industry. Flight
hours correlate with changes in the offshore rig count and in offshore oil and
gas production. The company has increased its focus on the deepwater Gulf of
Mexico in the past few years, and we expect approximately 70% of PHI's oil &
gas flight hours to come from the deepwater Gulf of Mexico. PHI derived
approximately 66% of its annual revenue and 68% of operating income from
customers in the oil and gas industry in 2011.
PHI holds approximately 40% regional market share in the Gulf of Mexico,
controlling together with its three largest competitors, about 90% of total
helicopter capacity. This oligopolistic industry structure and PHI's
significant market share result in a more stable customer base, which helps
limit volatility, compared with other oilfield service providers. We consider
the company's contract structure with oil and gas customers as generally
favorable for credit quality. Multiyear contracts that include fixed monthly
fees for dedicating specific aircraft to customers provide revenue stability.
PHI estimates the fix-fee component to be about 50% of its contract revenue.
These contracts also include a variable fee based on flight hours.
We expect PHI's profitability to improve meaningfully in 2012 given increased
demand and a shift toward higher margin revenue sources. The company has seen
an increase in its oil and gas flight activity in the fourth quarter of 2011
with associated flight hours posting a 6.1% sequential increase to 27,395
hours. This improvement is due to an increased pace of permitting activity in
the Deepwater Gulf of Mexico. In addition, the company is realizing greater
revenue contributions from its medium and heavy aircraft, which typically
garner higher margins. PHI has also seen an improvement in the profitability
of the Air Medical segment as a result of increased pricing and the company's
ability to cut costs.
We view PHI's financial risk as aggressive, reflecting its strong liquidity,
high debt leverage and our estimate that the company will fund capital
spending and working capital investment through internal cash generation and
cash on hand in 2012. Assuming current year revenue growth of 17% and gross
margins of about 21%, we project that PHI will generate approximately $110
million of adjusted EBITDA in 2012. Cash from operations of about $100 million
and cash and investments of $105 million at year-end 2011 should cover capital
spending of about $150 million in the current year. As a result, we expect
leverage to be approximately 4.5x for full-year 2012 and 2013.
Liquidity
We view PHI's liquidity as "strong". Key factors in our assessment include:
-- Cash and short-term investments of $105 million and $29 million of
revolver availability as of Dec. 31, 2011. We forecast that the company will
remain in compliance with the covenants of its revolving credit facility over
the intermediate term.
-- We estimate that forecast capital spending of approximately $150 will
likely exceed cash from operations by roughly $50 million. We note that the
company could curtail capital spending to as low as $20 million in the event
of a downturn.
Recovery analysis
The issue-level rating on PHI's senior unsecured debt is 'B+' (the same as the
corporate credit rating on the company), and the recovery ratings is '4',
indicating our expectation that lenders will receive an average (30% to 50%)
recovery in the event of a payment default. For the complete recovery
analysis, please see Standard & Poor's recovery report on PHI Inc., published
Oct. 5, 2011, on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The outlook is stable. The company is benefiting from the increased activity
in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico. In addition, PHI's Air Medical segment is
seeing improved profitability. We expect year-end 2012 leverage to be
approximately 4.5x. A negative rating action could occur if we believe that
PHI will maintain leverage above 4.75x. Conversely, should debt leverage
improve to less than 3.75x on a sustained basis, we would consider a positive
rating action.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009.
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009
-- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, published April 15, 2008.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Revised To Stable
To From
PHI Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- B+/Negative/--
Senior Unsecured B+
Recovery Rating 4
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.