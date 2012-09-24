Overview -- We are affirming our ratings, including our 'AA+' long-term issuer credit rating, on the City of Edmonton. -- In part, the ratings reflect our assessment of the city's strong liquidity, healthy economy (although it has some concentration in the energy sector), and high debt burden compared with that of its peers. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that, in the next two years, Edmonton's tax supported debt will not exceed 150% of projected consolidated operating revenues and that the city's operating balances will remain in excess of 5% of consolidated operating revenues. -- The outlook also reflects our expectation that liquidity will remain above 100% of 12 months' debt service requirements. Rating Action On Sept. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, including its 'AA+' long-term issuer credit rating, on the City of Edmonton, in the Province of Alberta (AAA/Stable/A-1+). The outlook is stable. Rationale The ratings on Edmonton reflect Standard & Poor's opinion of the city's strong liquidity, healthy economy that has some industry concentration within the energy sector, and adequate budgetary performance. We believe that a relatively high debt burden and constrained budgetary flexibility somewhat offset these strengths. While we expect that Edmonton will draw on its reserves as it undertakes its capital plan, we believe that its liquidity will continue to remain strong, at greater than 100% of 12 months' debt service. At the end of fiscal 2011, free cash and liquid assets stood at about C$833 million (Standard & Poor's-adjusted) and represented about 3x annual debt service. Further bolstering the city's liquidity is its strong external liquidity, with the ability to draw a maximum of C$100 million in promissory notes and a C$100 million line of credit. In our opinion, Edmonton has a strong economy, although it is susceptible to swings within the energy sector. According to provincial estimates, Alberta's 2011 GDP per capita should be slightly less than C$76,000. Owing to the higher value-added of some of its industries, we believe that the city's nominal GDP per capita is reasonably close to that of the province. The greater Edmonton region is the design and fabrication center for most of the equipment used in the oil sands and other oilfield development, which exposes its economy to fluctuations in the oil and gas sectors. Nevertheless, as Alberta's capital, Edmonton has notable public sector employment that helps to diversify its economy. By the city's estimates, in 2011 real GDP rose slightly less than 4%. Labor indicators also reflected positive results as unemployment decreased to 5.4% in 2011 from 6.7% the previous year. In our view, construction activity remained stable in 2011, as building permit values and housing starts increased 3.5% and 0.4%, respectively, year-over-year. In the next year, we expect that Edmonton's real GDP will increase 4%-5%. We believe that Edmonton's operating performance will remain in line with past results, with operating balances of greater than 5% of operating revenues and after-capital deficits in excess of 5% of total revenues. Notably, the city has recorded a marked improvement in both operating and after-capital in the last four years: It had a surplus of 14.7% of operating revenues and an after-capital deficit of 7.5% at fiscal year-end 2011 (Dec. 31), compared with an operating surplus of 7.4% and after-capital deficit of 27.1% in fiscal 2008. We expect that, as it undertakes its capital plan, Edmonton's tax-supported debt will increase moderately and peak in 2014 at 120%-130% of projected consolidated operating revenues. As of Dec. 31, 2011, tax-supported debt (which excludes debt issued on behalf on the city's wholly owned utility, EPCOR Utilities Inc.) remained relatively stable compared to the previous year at 95.4% of consolidated operating revenues. Interest expense also remained relatively stable, at about 4.2% of operating revenue in fiscal 2011. In the next two years, we expect that Edmonton's budgetary flexibility will remain in line with historical results, with capital expenditures that represent greater than 15% of total expenditures and modifiable revenues of greater than 70% of operating revenues. At Dec. 31, 2011, the city's capital expenditures made up 39.3% of its total expenditures. In our opinion, Edmonton's limited ability to cut expenditures constrains its budgetary flexibility somewhat. More specifically, with a greater focus on large capital projects, such as the light rail system, as well as maintenance-related infrastructure requirements, we believe that the city has little ability to defer its capital program. We expect that capital expenditures will be moderately lower than in the past three years, and will represent 30%-40% of total expenditures. Edmonton's 2012-2014 capital plan totals almost C$2.8 billion, of which C$1.6 billion (46%) is allocated to renewal. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectations that, in the next two years, local economic conditions will not notably deteriorate and remain solid. While lower than historical results, we also expect that the city's operating surpluses will remain in excess of 5% of consolidated operating revenues. We do not expect an upgrade during our two-year outlook horizon. An unmanageable increase in the tax-supported debt burden to greater than 150% of projected consolidated operating revenues, operating surpluses of less than 5%, or a severe and prolonged slowdown in the city's economy and revenue growth could place downward pressure on the ratings. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 2010 -- Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing The Liquidity Of Non-U.S. Local And Regional Governments And Related Entities And For Rating Their Commercial Paper Programs, Oct. 15, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Edmonton (City of) Issuer credit rating AA+/Stable/A-1+ Commercial paper Global scale A-1+ National scale A-1(High) Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. 