Overview -- U.S. systems management and cloud computing software provider Allen Systems Group reported 8% revenue growth in 2011, but debt-financed acquisitions and internal investments contributed to deterioration in credit protection metrics. -- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company and revising the outlook to negative from stable. -- The negative outlook reflects Allen Systems' highly leveraged financial profile, limited headroom under credit facility covenants, and our view that liquidity is currently less than adequate. Rating Action On April 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' corporate credit rating on Naples, Fla.-based systems management and cloud computing software provider Allen Systems Group Inc. We also revised the outlook to negative from stable, reflecting the deterioration in the company's financial profile and limited covenant cushion. Rationale The rating on Allen Systems reflects its "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, aggressive financial policies, and lack of EBITDA growth in 2011 (excluding expected acquisition synergies). In addition, we view the company's business risk profile as "weak," reflecting its modest scale and market position. We expect the company's investments in acquisitions and sales force coverage during 2011 to support near-term revenue and EBITDA growth. Allen Systems is a provider of IT systems management and cloud computing software solutions to large and midsized businesses in a variety of industries. The company's software helps its customers improve the management and efficiency of increasingly complex information technology (IT) operations across mainframes and distributed systems, and supports the transition to virtualization and cloud computing. Revenues in fiscal year 2011 grew by 8.1%, to about $285 million, from the year-ago period, reflecting acquisitions. The company's organic maintenance and license revenue base declined moderately in 2011. In our view, Allen Systems' weak business risk profile primarily reflects its modest scale and operation in a highly competitive sector against larger and better capitalized companies such as IBM and BMC. However, growing addressable markets, contractually recurring revenues which comprise 60% of the company's total revenues, a diversified customer base and broad geographic coverage partially offset these factors. Standard & Poor's anticipates revenue growth in excess of 10% through 2012, reflecting recent acquisitions and expansion of the company's product offering to cloud computing solutions. In addition, we anticipate that sales force investments made in 2011 will contribute to stabilization in revenues from the company's high-margin legacy business. We revised our view of Allen Systems' financial risk profile to highly leveraged from "aggressive" (as defined in our criteria), reflecting debt-financed acquisition activity, a history of shareholder distributions, and "less than adequate" liquidity. The company's debt (including capitalized operating leases) to adjusted EBITDA (excluding expected acquisition synergies) was in excess if 7x at Dec. 31, 2011, up from 5.3x in the prior year. Our EBITDA includes adjustments for charges and full-year EBITDA related to acquisitions. The current rating incorporates our expectation that growth in revenues and EBITDA, including the realization of acquisition-related cost synergies, will lead to leverage improvement in the near term and for fiscal 2012. Liquidity We view Allen Systems' liquidity as less than adequate. The company had approximately $10.5 million of cash on hand and $9 million availability under the revolver as of Dec. 31, 2011. However, headroom under the company's leverage and fixed-charge covenants is minimal, which we expect will constrain access to incremental debt. Allen Systems has historically generated moderately positive free operating cash flow (FOCF), and cash uses are generally comprised of low working capital needs and annual capital expenditures of about $2.5 million. However, it has a significant-relative to FOCF-maturity of about $15 million due in 2012. With revolver availability currently restricted by covenant requirements, the company does not have an adequate liquidity cushion, in our view. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Allen Systems, to be published as soon as possible on RatingsDirect following the release of this report. Outlook The rating outlook on Allen Systems is negative, reflecting a highly leveraged financial profile, limited covenant headroom, and less than adequate liquidity. We could lower the rating in the near term if Allen does not generate quarterly revenue and EBITDA growth through fiscal 2012. We could revise the outlook to stable if the company demonstrates revenue and EBITDA growth, and restores adequate liquidity and covenant headroom. 