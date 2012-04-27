April 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed ConocoPhillip's (COP) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and associated ratings at 'A', as well as the company's short-term IDR and commercial paper (CP) ratings at 'F1'. In addition the ratings have been removed from Rating Watch Negative and assigned a Stable Outlook given the expected completion of the tax-free spin-off of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).