Sept 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed National Bank of Canada's (NBC;
rated 'A+'/'F1' with a Stable Outlook by Fitch) mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA'
with Stable Outlook following a periodic review of the program.
The rating is based on NBC's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+', the
Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3 (moderate-high risk) and the program's
contractual asset percentage (AP) of 93.2%, which is below Fitch's 'AAA'
breakeven AP of 93.5%.
In terms of the sensitivity of the covered bonds' rating, the 'AAA' rating would
be expected to be maintained, - all else being equal - even if one of the
following occurred: (i) the IDR was downgraded by one notch to 'A'; or (ii) the
D-Cap fell by one category to 2 (high risk); or (iii) the AP level Fitch takes
into account in its analysis increased up to the breakeven level of 93.5%.
As Fitch considers the program to be in wind-down, since new covered bond
legislation prohibits issuance out of programs with insured mortgage assets, the
agency takes only the contractually committed AP into account in its analysis.
The D-Cap of 3 (moderate-high risk) is driven by the weakest risk assessment of
the five D-Cap components, which is for the systemic alternative management
component in line with all other Canadian programs. All of the other D-Cap
components are assessed as moderate risk from a discontinuity point of view. For
more details, reference 'Fitch Places BACBI's Covered Bonds on Negative Watch;
Assigns US and Canadian D-Caps & Outlooks' published on Sept. 12, 2012, and
available at www.fitchratings.com.
As of June 30, 2012, the cover pool consisted of 39,175 first-lien, Canada
Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)-insured residential mortgage loans
totaling CAD3.74 billion with a weighted-average (WA) original loan-to-value
(LTV) of 66.2% (as calculated by Fitch). In an 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has
calculated a cumulative weighted-average frequency of foreclosure (WAFF) of
33.0% and a weighted-average recovery rate (WARR) of 96.5%, which reflects the
benefit of the CMHC insurance on the loans.
If CMHC lost the full backing of the Government of Canada, or if the Government
of Canada's rating suffered a downgrade, Fitch would revise the credit given to
the insurance provided by CMHC on the mortgage loans in the cover pool. This
could lead to weaker liquidity assumed for the mortgage assets as well as higher
credit risk expectations for the cover assets. As a result, the D-Cap would
likely decrease and the AP supporting the current covered bonds rating would
also likely decrease.
The weighted average life (WAL) of the assets in the cover pool is approximately
2.5 years, compared to the WAL of 3.25 years for the covered bonds. Interest
rate and currency risks on the covered bonds are hedged via swaps with NBC as
counterparty with collateral posting and replacement provisions in line with
Fitch criteria.
The rating action also incorporates a revision of refinancing spread
assumptions, which are used to estimate the stressed sale price for the cover
pool that an alternative manager would liquidate in the aftermath of an issuer
default. The net present value (NPV) of cover pools is determined by discounting
the value of the assets at a rate reflective of the revised refinancing spreads.
The NPV of the assets is consistent with previous assumptions given the credit
loss protection on the assets provided by the CMHC insurance, which insulates a
potential buyer from borrower default in the event of increasing stress in the
housing market.
The outstanding covered bonds total approximately CAD3 billion and are
guaranteed by NBC Covered Bond Guarantor LP, a special purpose company
established for the program with restricted permitted activities.
The Fitch AP in line with the covered bond rating will be affected by, among
others, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds,
which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore, it
cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria' (Sept. 10, 2012);
--'Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria' (July 25, 2012);
--'Resilogic Mortgage Loss Criteria' (Aug. 10, 2012);
--'Global Criteria for Lenders' Mortgage Insurance in RMBS' (Aug. 3, 2012).
