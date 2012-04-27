April 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed four classes of Morgan Stanley Dean
Witter Capital I Inc.'s commercial mortgage pass-through certificates, series
2000-LIFE1. A detailed list of the ratings follows at the end of this press
release.
The affirmations are due to sufficient credit enhancement after consideration
for both the defeased loan and expected losses from the specially serviced loan.
As of the April 2012 distribution date, the pool's certificate balance has been
reduced by 97.2% (including 4.6% in realized losses) to $19.5 million from $689
million at issuance. The pool is concentrated, with only six loans remaining.
One loan (24%) has been defeased. There is currently one specially serviced loan
(52.5%) in the pool. Interest shortfalls are affecting classes K through M.
The specially serviced loan (52.5%) is secured by 136,213 square foot office
building located in Columbus, OH. The loan was transferred to special servicing
in January 2011 due to maturity default. The special servicer is pursuing
foreclosure.
Fitch affirms the following classes as indicated:
--$11.8 million class H at 'CCCsf'; RE 100%;
--$6.9 million class J at 'Csf'; RE 85%;
--$0.8 million class K at 'Dsf'; RE 0%;
--Class L at 'Dsf'; RE 0%.
Classes A-1, A-2 and B through G have paid in full. Fitch does not rate classes
G or M. The rating on class X has previously been withdrawn.