April 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'A-2' short-term rating to Phillips 66's $4 billion commercial paper program. According to Standard & Poor's corporate criteria, our 'BBB' corporate credit rating on Phillips 66 maps to a commercial paper rating of 'A-2'. The company expects to use the short-term program for general corporate purposes. We expect that any issuance under Phillips 66's commercial paper program will be 100% backstopped by availability under its $4 billion revolving credit facility expiring 2017. The rating on Phillips 66 reflects a "satisfactory" business risk profile and an "intermediate" financial risk profile (as our criteria define the terms). Phillips 66's refining and marketing businesses, which we consider to be highly cyclical and volatile, contributed about 80% of fiscal 2011 earnings. We consider Phillips 66's liquidity as "strong" under our corporate liquidity methodology. Pro forma for its spin-off from ConocoPhillips, we expect Phillips 66 to have about $8 billion of total debt. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Oil Refining Industry, Nov. 28, 2011 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 RATINGS LIST Phillips 66 Corporate credit rating BBB/Stable/A-2 New Rating Commercial paper A-2