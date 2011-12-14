TORONTO Oct 3 Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) said on Wednesday that it expects to post a fourth-quarter gain reflecting the estimated value of its Visa Inc. shares, but the bank did not say how large the gain might be.

TD Bank said it exchanged its membership interest in Visa Canada Association for shares in Visa Inc as a result of a restructuring that closed on Wednesday.

