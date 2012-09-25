Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fiat and PSA Compared With Ford and GMSept 25 - Fitch Ratings has identified several similarities between Peugeot
S.A. (PSA, 'BB-'/Negative) and Fiat S.p.A ('BB'/Negative)
since 2008, and the US manufacturers, downgraded gradually from 'BB+' to the 'B'
category in 2005-2006 and then to 'CCC' in 2008. GM was further
downgraded to 'D' in June 2009. However, the agency also sees some key
differences, notably in the magnitude of the deterioration, which currently
support Fiat's and PSA's ratings in the 'BB' category.
The effect of Fiat's and PSA's recent actions on revenue and costs will be
positive in the medium term. However, a lack of improvement in profitability and
cash generation in 2013 and 2014 leading to further significant negative FCF in
2014 could increase the similarity with Ford's and GM's cash burn in 2005-2008
and trigger further downgrades to the 'B' rating category. In particular, this
could come from further downward revisions to already poor vehicle sales
projections and pricing in Europe, and if non-European markets also weaken.
The full report, entitled "Fiat and PSA Compared With Ford and GM in 2005-2008",
analyses the numerous similarities between Fiat and PSA, and Ford and GM
in 2005-2008, including the material fall in their domestic market shares, their
unfavourable product positioning and structurally weak cost structure, as well
as the deterioration of their financial profiles. The report also details the
main differences between the groups, in particular the smaller extent of
deterioration of their key credit metrics, and how this still supports the
current ratings.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.