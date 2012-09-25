Sept 25 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Channel Link Enterprises Finance plc's (CLEF) notes, as follows: GBP300m Class G1 index-linked notes: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Stable GBP150m Class G2 index-linked notes: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Stable GBP300m Class G3 index-linked notes: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Stable EUR73m Class G4 index-linked notes: affirmed at BBB', Outlook Stable EUR147m Class G5 index-linked notes: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Stable EUR147m Class G6 index-linked notes: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Stable GBP400m Class A1 fixed-rate notes: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Stable EUR645m Class A2 fixed-rate notes: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Stable GBP350m Class A3 floating-rate notes: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Stable EUR953m Class A4 floating-rate notes: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Stable CLEF is the issuing vehicle of the refinancing of the Eurotunnel group, the concessionaire and operator of the Channel Tunnel, the fixed transportation link between the UK and France in operation since 1994. Eurotunnel primarily derives its revenues from its own truck and passenger shuttle services and as infrastructure operator for railway services (passengers using the separately operated Eurostar). The ratings reflect CLEF's continued impressive throughput performance (revenue risk), robust operational and maintenance arrangements (operation risk), protective debt structure and moderately improved debt service. Fitch used its Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance in the analysis, as well as conducting cash flow forecasts and a sensitivity analysis. The continuing central rating driver is Eurotunnel's overall performance in the heavy goods vehicle (HGV) shuttle market, as the company aims to generate revenue at levels seen prior to the tunnel fire in September 2008 (which led to a partial closure of the tunnel until February 2009). HGV volumes for FY11 (ending 31 December 2011) have continued to improve (+16% v the 42% rebound effect in 2010) and achieved a record 45% share in December 2011 (compared to 35% in 2010), both ahead of budget. Average yields also continue to improve, although they remain below 2007 peaks, reinforcing uncertainty about the extent that such margins can be fully recovered in this economic environment. For H112, volumes (+20%) and revenues are ahead of budget, and Eurotunnel looks to be on course to deliver its strongest performance since 2008. Other key revenue lines also improved in FY11. Eurostar-derived passenger volumes improved 2% on a like-for-like basis (excluding distortions from volcanic disruption in 2010) and car shuttle volumes also rose by 6%. For H112, Eurostar and car shuttle volumes are up 4% and 3%, respectively. Whilst overall the company has benefited from the Diamond Jubilee in the UK in 2012, the underlying trend remains positive and consistent with the current ratings. Continued macroeconomic instability remains, including risks surrounding the eurozone. Fitch takes comfort from the fact that the company has demonstrated strong resilience through an impressive trading performance over the recent past, increasing revenues by 10% in H112 (+10% last year) and 9% in FY11 (+9%). However, a material change in this general operating environment or severe asset-specific shock (equivalent to the 2008 fire) could have a negative impact on CLEF's debt ratings over the short to medium term. Converesly, Fitch does not see a strong rationale for positive rating action in the near term. Competiton from other modes of transport, particularly ferries, continues to be subdued, partly due to macroeconomic factors, but also due to factors specific to each individual ferry operator. In particular, the financial woes of SeaFrance, placed into administration and ceased operations in November 2011, has created a unique opportunity for Eurotunnel. The group successfully acquired three of SeaFrance's ferries in June 2012 (via a vehicle named Eurotransmanche) and will lease them to a separate operating company, bringing back a significant player to the Short Straits market. Given Eurotunnel's intrinsic advantages in the premium leisure and time-sensitive business and commercial segments of the market, this move appears likely to bring competitive stability as well as diversify income for the wider Eurotunnel group. The company is confident that there will not be any competition issues. However, Fitch understands that this arrangement will be reviewed by UK and French competition authorities before the end of this year, so will monitor developments. Eurotunnel is well-experienced in operating and maintaining the Channel Tunnel, which is a unique asset, and benefits from strong oversight by both UK and French governments through a joint regulator (the Intergovernmental Commission, together with the Channel Tunnel Safety Authority). The company continues to exercise strong cost control (opex fell 2% for the concession ringfence), whilst capex appears to be reasonable, albeit on an unreserved basis (mitigated by a minimum capex spend of EUR35m p.a. indexed). CLEF's debt structure consists of a typical issuer-borrower structure. Debt is largely fixed rate and amortising (some back-ended profiles), with a significant tail to the concession (36 years). There is an element of index-linked debt, although the agency notes that some natural hedging appears to exist. Fitch has updated its cash flow forecasts to take into account Eurotunnel's management forecasts for 2011-2015, 2012 budget and 2012 actuals to date. Fitch concludes that Eurotunnel continues to moderately outperform an albeit very conservative rating case since financial close. The covenant compliance certificate presented by the company shows the senior DSCR at 1.74x for the period ended June 2012. This is a minor improvement from 1.68x and 1.72x for the year ended June 2011 and December 2011, respectively, and remains comfortably above the current covenant of 1.10x (reduced from 1.20x in June 2012 as contemplated in the financial close transaction documents). Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance', dated 12 July 2012, available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance