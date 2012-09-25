Sept 25 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Channel Link Enterprises Finance plc's
(CLEF) notes, as follows:
GBP300m Class G1 index-linked notes: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Stable
GBP150m Class G2 index-linked notes: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Stable
GBP300m Class G3 index-linked notes: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Stable
EUR73m Class G4 index-linked notes: affirmed at BBB', Outlook Stable
EUR147m Class G5 index-linked notes: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Stable
EUR147m Class G6 index-linked notes: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Stable
GBP400m Class A1 fixed-rate notes: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Stable
EUR645m Class A2 fixed-rate notes: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Stable
GBP350m Class A3 floating-rate notes: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Stable
EUR953m Class A4 floating-rate notes: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Stable
CLEF is the issuing vehicle of the refinancing of the Eurotunnel group, the
concessionaire and operator of the Channel Tunnel, the fixed transportation link
between the UK and France in operation since 1994. Eurotunnel primarily derives
its revenues from its own truck and passenger shuttle services and as
infrastructure operator for railway services (passengers using the separately
operated Eurostar).
The ratings reflect CLEF's continued impressive throughput performance (revenue
risk), robust operational and maintenance arrangements (operation risk),
protective debt structure and moderately improved debt service. Fitch used its
Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance in the analysis, as well
as conducting cash flow forecasts and a sensitivity analysis.
The continuing central rating driver is Eurotunnel's overall performance in the
heavy goods vehicle (HGV) shuttle market, as the company aims to generate
revenue at levels seen prior to the tunnel fire in September 2008 (which led to
a partial closure of the tunnel until February 2009). HGV volumes for FY11
(ending 31 December 2011) have continued to improve (+16% v the 42% rebound
effect in 2010) and achieved a record 45% share in December 2011 (compared to
35% in 2010), both ahead of budget. Average yields also continue to improve,
although they remain below 2007 peaks, reinforcing uncertainty about the extent
that such margins can be fully recovered in this economic environment. For H112,
volumes (+20%) and revenues are ahead of budget, and Eurotunnel looks to be on
course to deliver its strongest performance since 2008.
Other key revenue lines also improved in FY11. Eurostar-derived passenger
volumes improved 2% on a like-for-like basis (excluding distortions from
volcanic disruption in 2010) and car shuttle volumes also rose by 6%. For H112,
Eurostar and car shuttle volumes are up 4% and 3%, respectively. Whilst overall
the company has benefited from the Diamond Jubilee in the UK in 2012, the
underlying trend remains positive and consistent with the current ratings.
Continued macroeconomic instability remains, including risks surrounding the
eurozone. Fitch takes comfort from the fact that the company has demonstrated
strong resilience through an impressive trading performance over the recent
past, increasing revenues by 10% in H112 (+10% last year) and 9% in FY11 (+9%).
However, a material change in this general operating environment or severe
asset-specific shock (equivalent to the 2008 fire) could have a negative impact
on CLEF's debt ratings over the short to medium term. Converesly, Fitch does not
see a strong rationale for positive rating action in the near term.
Competiton from other modes of transport, particularly ferries, continues to be
subdued, partly due to macroeconomic factors, but also due to factors specific
to each individual ferry operator. In particular, the financial woes of
SeaFrance, placed into administration and ceased operations in November 2011,
has created a unique opportunity for Eurotunnel. The group successfully acquired
three of SeaFrance's ferries in June 2012 (via a vehicle named Eurotransmanche)
and will lease them to a separate operating company, bringing back a significant
player to the Short Straits market. Given Eurotunnel's intrinsic advantages in
the premium leisure and time-sensitive business and commercial segments of the
market, this move appears likely to bring competitive stability as well as
diversify income for the wider Eurotunnel group. The company is confident that
there will not be any competition issues. However, Fitch understands that this
arrangement will be reviewed by UK and French competition authorities before the
end of this year, so will monitor developments.
Eurotunnel is well-experienced in operating and maintaining the Channel Tunnel,
which is a unique asset, and benefits from strong oversight by both UK and
French governments through a joint regulator (the Intergovernmental Commission,
together with the Channel Tunnel Safety Authority). The company continues to
exercise strong cost control (opex fell 2% for the concession ringfence), whilst
capex appears to be reasonable, albeit on an unreserved basis (mitigated by a
minimum capex spend of EUR35m p.a. indexed).
CLEF's debt structure consists of a typical issuer-borrower structure. Debt is
largely fixed rate and amortising (some back-ended profiles), with a significant
tail to the concession (36 years). There is an element of index-linked debt,
although the agency notes that some natural hedging appears to exist.
Fitch has updated its cash flow forecasts to take into account Eurotunnel's
management forecasts for 2011-2015, 2012 budget and 2012 actuals to date. Fitch
concludes that Eurotunnel continues to moderately outperform an albeit very
conservative rating case since financial close. The covenant compliance
certificate presented by the company shows the senior DSCR at 1.74x for the
period ended June 2012. This is a minor improvement from 1.68x and 1.72x for the
year ended June 2011 and December 2011, respectively, and remains comfortably
above the current covenant of 1.10x (reduced from 1.20x in June 2012 as
contemplated in the financial close transaction documents).
