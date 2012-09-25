Sept 25 - EMEA premium- and mass-market car manufacturers are at opposite ends of the spectrum when assessing the impact of a weak economic outlook on the manufacturing sector, Fitch Ratings says. Germany's premium auto manufacturers are one of the few industries for which we have increased earnings forecasts since the middle of last year. In contrast, forecasts for mass-market car makers have dropped most in the entire manufacturing segment. The difference is down to which end-markets car-makers operate in. They have all suffered declining sales and weaker pricing in western Europe, but Germany's premium manufacturers' H112 beat our expectations thanks to strong sales in large non-European markets such as China, Russia and the US. Total car sales rose 14% in North America and 16% in Asia-Pacific. The French mass-market manufacturers do not benefit from this geographical spread. Consequently, Volkswagen, Daimler and BMW maintained relatively healthy auto operating margins in the first half of the year, while the worst-hit mass-market manufacturers, Peugeot and Fiat, both had negative margins in their European operations and Renault's margin was only just positive. We downgraded Peugeot to 'BB-'/Negative earlier this month because we expected free cash flow to remain negative through 2014, and we had concerns about its positioning in the less profitable small- and medium-sized car markets. The next-biggest downward revisions to our earnings forecasts for manufacturers were in the defence and white goods sectors, while forecasts for tyre manufacturers have risen. A severe tyre shortage in 2009-2010 should help demand grow by more than 35% between 2010 and 2015, while high margins in the replacement tyre business are more than offsetting the impact of pricing pressures in the new vehicle-related business. Our report "Profit Forecasts for EMEA Cyclical Industries", published last week, details the extent of forecast changes for manufacturers and other EMEA cyclical industries. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Profit Forecasts for EMEA Cyclical Industries