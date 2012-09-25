Sept 25 - EMEA premium- and mass-market car manufacturers are at opposite
ends of the spectrum when assessing the impact of a weak economic outlook on the
manufacturing sector, Fitch Ratings says. Germany's premium auto manufacturers
are one of the few industries for which we have increased earnings forecasts
since the middle of last year. In contrast, forecasts for mass-market car makers
have dropped most in the entire manufacturing segment.
The difference is down to which end-markets car-makers operate in. They have all
suffered declining sales and weaker pricing in western Europe, but Germany's
premium manufacturers' H112 beat our expectations thanks to strong sales in
large non-European markets such as China, Russia and the US. Total car sales
rose 14% in North America and 16% in Asia-Pacific. The French mass-market
manufacturers do not benefit from this geographical spread.
Consequently, Volkswagen, Daimler and BMW maintained relatively healthy auto
operating margins in the first half of the year, while the worst-hit mass-market
manufacturers, Peugeot and Fiat, both had negative margins in their European
operations and Renault's margin was only just positive. We downgraded Peugeot to
'BB-'/Negative earlier this month because we expected free cash flow to remain
negative through 2014, and we had concerns about its positioning in the less
profitable small- and medium-sized car markets.
The next-biggest downward revisions to our earnings forecasts for manufacturers
were in the defence and white goods sectors, while forecasts for tyre
manufacturers have risen. A severe tyre shortage in 2009-2010 should help demand
grow by more than 35% between 2010 and 2015, while high margins in the
replacement tyre business are more than offsetting the impact of pricing
pressures in the new vehicle-related business.
Our report "Profit Forecasts for EMEA Cyclical Industries", published last week,
details the extent of forecast changes for manufacturers and other EMEA cyclical
industries.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Profit Forecasts for EMEA Cyclical Industries