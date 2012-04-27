April 27 - OVERVIEW -- We raised our ratings on three classes from Morgan Stanley Capital I Inc.'s series 2007-XLF9, a U.S. CMBS transaction. -- Concurrently, we lowered our rating on class K to 'D (sf)' and affirmed our ratings on 10 classes from the same transaction. -- In addition, we withdrew our 'BB (sf)' rating on the class M-BEL certificates following the full repayment of the Belltel Lofts loan, as reflected in the April 16, 2012, trustee remittance report. -- The rating actions follow our revaluation of the collateral securing the remaining eight floating-rate loans, four of which are currently with the special servicers. Our review also considered the deleveraging of the transaction following loan paydowns, deal structure, liquidity available to the trust, as well as refinancing risk. -- We lowered our rating to 'D (sf)' on class K because we believe the accumulated interest shortfalls will remain outstanding for the foreseeable future. April 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its ratings on three classes of commercial mortgage pass-through certificates from Morgan Stanley Capital I Inc.'s series 2007-XLF9, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. Concurrently, we lowered our rating on class K to 'D (sf)' and affirmed our ratings on 10 classes from the same transaction. In addition, we withdrew our 'BB (sf)' rating on the class M-BEL certificates from the same transaction (see list). The rating actions follow our analysis of the transaction, which included our revaluation of the remaining eight floating-rate loans, four of which are currently with the special servicers. We also considered the deleveraging of the transaction following loan paydowns, deal structure, liquidity available to the trust, as well as refinancing risk associated with two performing loans ($81.6 million, 12.5% of the pooled trust balance) that are scheduled to mature in August and December 2012 (details below). The upgrades reflect increased credit support levels due to the deleveraging of the pool. Our raised ratings also considered our expectation that the second-largest loan in the pool, the 295 Madison loan ($67.0 million, 10.2% of the pooled trust balance), is likely to repay in full by its Sept. 9, 2012, maturity date, based on information we received from the master servicer, Midland Loan Services Inc. (Midland). We downgraded class K to 'D (sf)' because we believe the accumulated interest shortfalls will remain outstanding for the foreseeable future. As of the April 16, 2012, trustee remittance report, the pooled trust had experienced monthly interest shortfalls totaling $64,609 due to special servicing fees ($11,300) and deferred interest from the Reunion Development loan. The interest shortfalls affected classes K and L. Class K has experienced interest shortfalls for five consecutive months. We previously lowered our rating on class L to 'D (sf)' due to recurring interest shortfalls. The affirmed ratings on the principal and interest certificates reflect subordination and liquidity support levels that are consistent with the outstanding ratings. We affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class X interest-only (IO) certificates based on our current criteria. We affirmed our 'CCC- (sf)' ratings on the class M-635 and N-635 raked certificates based on our analysis of the 635 Madison loan (details below). The raked certificates derive 100% of their cash flow from a subordinate nonpooled component of the loan. We withdrew our 'BB (sf)' rating on the class M-BEL certificates following the full repayment of the Belltel Lofts loan, as reflected in the April 16, 2012, trustee remittance report. As of the April 16, 2012, trustee remittance report, the trust consists of eight floating-rate loans indexed to one-month LIBOR with a pooled trust balance of $656.1 million and a trust balance of $677.1 million. The one-month LIBOR was 0.242% per the April 2012 trustee remittance report. LODGING COLLATERAL Lodging properties secure three loans totaling $432.3 million (65.9% of the pooled trust balance), two of which are currently with Berkadia Commercial Mortgage LLC (Berkadia), one of the special servicers. We based our analysis, in part, on a review of the borrowers' operating statements for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2011, or year-end 2011 and 2010, the borrowers' 2012 budgets, and Smith Travel Research (STR) reports. Details on the three lodging loans are as follows: The MSREF Resort Portfolio loan, the largest loan in the pool, has a whole-loan balance of $729.9 million that consists of a $545.0 million senior participation interest and two nontrust junior participation interests totaling $184.9 million. In addition, the equity interests in the borrower of the whole loan secure four mezzanine loans totaling $265.4 million held outside the trust. The senior participation interest is further split into three pari passu pieces, $381.5 million of which makes up 58.2% of the pooled trust balance. The $81.75 million A-2 note is in UBS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2007-FL1 and the $81.75 million A-3 note is in Banc of America Large Loan Trust 2007-BMB1. The loan is secured by three full-service hotels totaling 2,532 rooms in Orlando, Fla., and Phoenix, Ariz. Midland reported an overall in-trust debt service coverage (DSC) for the portfolio of 5.63x, occupancy of 69.3%, and an average daily rate (ADR) of $198.84 for year-end 2011. Our adjusted valuation, using a 10.50% capitalization rate, yielded an in-trust stressed loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 110.9%. The loan matures on May 9, 2012. Midland notified us that the loan was transferred to the special servicer on April 2, 2012, because the borrower indicated that it will not be able to refinance the loan by the maturity date. Berkadia stated that it is currently evaluating the workout strategy for this loan. The Westchester Marriott loan, the second-smallest loan in the pool, has a trust balance of $28.8 million (4.4% of the pooled trust balance) and a whole-loan balance of $42.5 million. The loan is secured by a 444-room full-service hotel in Tarrytown, N.Y. Midland reported an in-trust DSC of 5.56x for year-end 2010, occupancy of 74.0%, and an ADR of $131.34 for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011. Our adjusted valuation, using an 11.00% capitalization rate, yielded an in-trust stressed LTV ratio that significantly exceeded 100%. According to Midland, the loan was modified on Nov. 14, 2011, and the modification terms include, but are not limited to, two additional 12-month extension options beyond the original final maturity date of July 9, 2012, principal paydown of $1.25 million on the trust balance, and the borrower paying the workout and special servicing fees on the loan. The Hyatt Place Portfolio loan, the smallest loan in the pool, has a trust balance of $22.0 million (3.3% of the pooled trust balance) and a whole-loan balance of $49.0 million. The loan is secured by four limited-service hotels totaling 512 rooms in Houston, Austin, San Antonio, and Grand Prairie, Texas. Midland reported an overall in-trust DSC for the portfolio of 2.87x for year-end 2010, occupancy of 74.4%, and an ADR of $94.40 for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011. Our adjusted valuation, using an 11.75% capitalization rate, yielded an in-trust stressed LTV ratio of 80.0%. The loan was transferred to Berkadia on Feb. 18, 2010, due to imminent default after the borrower indicated that it was unable to pay off the loan by its April 9, 2010, maturity. Berkadia stated that the borrower is performing under its plan of reorganization confirmed by the bankruptcy court. The terms of the plan include, but are not limited to, making debt service payments based on a 5.0% interest rate and 20-year amortization schedule and extending the maturity to April 9, 2017. Berkadia is currently appealing the plan confirmation. OFFICE COLLATERAL Office properties secure two loans totaling $89.9 million (13.7% of the pooled trust balance), both of which mature in 2012. We based our analysis, in part, on a review of the borrowers' operating statements for year-end 2011 and 2010, the borrowers' 2012 budgets, and the most recent 2011 rent rolls. Details on the two office loans are as follows: The 295 Madison loan, the second-largest loan in the pool, has a trust and whole-loan balance of $67.0 million (10.2%). In addition, the equity interests in the borrower of the whole loan secure mezzanine debt totaling $40.6 million. The loan is secured by a 330,629-sq.-ft., 47-story office building in midtown Manhattan. Midland reported an in-trust DSC of 7.44x for the 12-months ended Sept. 31, 2011, and occupancy was 92.7%, according to the Feb. 1, 2012, rent roll. Our adjusted valuation, using an 8.75% capitalization rate, yielded an in-trust stressed LTV ratio of 78.4%. According to Midland, the borrower indicated that it plans to pay off the loan in full by its Sept. 9, 2012, maturity. The Herakles Data Center loan, the sixth-largest loan in the pool, has a trust balance of $22.9 million (3.5%) and a whole-loan balance of $33.6 million. The loan is secured by a 92,000-sq.-ft. telecommunications facility in Sacramento containing 52,500 sq. ft. of raised floor area. Midland reported an in-trust DSC of 1.81x for the 12-months ended Oct. 31, 2011. The loan is on Midland's watchlist due to a low reported occupancy primarily resulting from the vacancy of former tenant, Qwest Corp., after its lease expired in December 2010. Occupancy was 31.7% according to the Feb. 29, 2012, rent roll. Our adjusted valuation, using a 12.00% capitalization rate, yielded an in-trust stressed LTV ratio of 146.6%. The loan matures on Dec. 9, 2012, and has no extension options remaining. Details on the three remaining loans in the pool ($133.9 million, 20.4%), two of which are with the special servicers, are as follows: The 635 Madison loan, the third-largest loan in the pool, has a whole-loan balance of $65.7 million that consists of a $58.7 million senior pooled component that makes up 9.0% of the pooled trust balance and a $7.0 million subordinate nonpooled component that provides 100% of the cash flow to the M-635 and N-635 raked certificates. The loan is secured by the fee interest in land subject to a ground lease underneath 635 Madison Avenue, a 143,825-sq.-ft., 19-story class B office and ground floor retail property in midtown Manhattan. Midland reported a 1.17x DSC for year-end 2010. The current ground rent amount of $3.7 million was ruled in arbitration in late 2010, which is significantly below the $6.8 million ground rent amount that was expected to be in effect starting in May 2009. As such, we affirmed our 'CCC- (sf)' ratings on the '635' raked certificates. The loan matures on Aug. 9, 2012. The Great River Entertainment Complex loan, the fourth-largest loan in the pool, has a trust balance of $50.1 million (7.6%) and a whole-loan balance of $87.9 million. The loan is secured by a 27,000-sq.-ft. land-based casino, a 250,000-sq.-ft. indoor/outdoor family amusement park, a 145-room full-service hotel, and a 14,572-sq.-ft. river boat casino in Ft. Madison, Iowa. We based on our analysis, in part, on a review of the borrowers' operating statements for year-end 2011 and year-end 2010. Midland reported a 0.93x DSC for year-end 2011. The reported occupancy and ADR for the hotel property were 64.7% and $85.58, respectively, as of year-end 2011. Our adjusted valuation, using a 13.75% capitalization rate, yielded an in-trust stressed LTV ratio of 91.2%. The loan was transferred to Berkadia on April 2, 2012 due to imminent default. The borrower stated that it will not be able to pay off the loan by its June 9, 2012, maturity. Berkadia is currently evaluating workout strategies for this loan. The Reunion Development loan, the fifth-largest loan in the pool, has a trust and whole-loan balance of $39.1 million, which consists of a $25.1 million senior pooled component (3.8% of the pooled trust balance) and a $14.0 million subordinate nonpooled component raked to the class M-RND and N-RND certificates (not rated by Standard & Poor's). The loan is secured by 419 acres of undeveloped land that are part of a 2,300-acre master planned community in Reunion, Fla. (near Orlando). The loan was transferred to the other special servicer, KeyBank Real Estate Capital (KeyBank), on Aug. 14, 2009, after the borrower did not pay off the loan at its Aug. 9, 2009, maturity. According to KeyBank, the borrower is performing under a settlement agreement with terms that include, but are not limited to, extending the loan's maturity to Dec. 1, 2015, and accruing interest until the borrower receives property proceeds, if any. Our adjusted valuation, based on a March 2011 appraisal value, yielded an in-trust stressed LTV ratio that was significantly above 100%. We expect a significant loss upon the eventual resolution of this loan. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this credit rating report are available at RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Methodology And Assumptions For Rating U.S. And Canadian Stand-Alone And Large Loan CMBS Transactions, published March 8, 2012. -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011. -- Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing The Major Property Types In U.S. CMBS Transactions, published June 14, 2010. -- Methodology And Assumptions: Capitalization Rates For Major Property Types In U.S. CMBS Transactions, published June 14, 2010. -- Global Methodology For Rating Interest-Only Securities, published April 15, 2010. -- Rating U.S. CMBS In The Face Of Interest Shortfalls, published Feb. 23, 2006. -- U.S. CMBS Legal And Structured Finance Criteria: Property-Specific And Large Loan Transactions, published May 1, 2003. RATINGS RAISED Morgan Stanley Capital I Inc. Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2007-XLF9 Rating Class To From Credit enhancement % A-2 AA+ (sf) A+ (sf) 57.00 B A+ (sf) BBB+ (sf) 50.24 C BBB+ (sf) BBB- (sf) 44.44 RATINGS LOWERED Morgan Stanley Capital I Inc. Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2007-XLF9 Rating Class To From Credit enhancement % K D (sf) CCC- (sf) 4.83 RATINGS AFFIRMED Morgan Stanley Capital I Inc. Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2007-XLF9 Class Rating Credit enhancement % A-1 AAA (sf) 90.19 D BB+ (sf) 38.65 E BB (sf) 32.85 F B+ (sf) 27.05 G B- (sf) 21.26 H CCC (sf) 15.46 J CCC- (sf) 9.66 M-635 CCC- (sf) N/A N-635 CCC- (sf) N/A X AAA (sf) N/A RATING WITHDRAWN FOLLOWING FULL REPAYMENT OF PRINCIPAL Morgan Stanley Capital I Inc. Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2007-XLF9 Rating Class To From Credit enhancement % M-BEL NR BB (sf) N/A N/A - Not applicable. N/R - Not rated.