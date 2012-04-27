April 27 - Overview -- U.S.-based American Rock Salt Co. LLC's fiscal 2012 revenues and EBITDA have deteriorated following an unseasonably warm winter in the company's end markets, resulting in weak demand for deicing salt. -- We are lowering the corporate credit rating on the company to 'B-' from 'B' and lowering our issue-level ratings on the debt. -- We are also removing the ratings from CreditWatch negative. -- The negative rating outlook reflects our view of the company's thin liquidity and the possibility that it may trigger financial covenants if it is unable to amend its credit facilities or secure additional sources of liquidity. Rating Action On April 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Mount Morris, N.Y.-based American Rock Salt Co. LLC (ARS) to 'B-' from 'B'. The rating outlook is negative. We have removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where we placed them on March, 28, 2012, with negative implications. At the same time, we lowered the issue-level rating on the company's senior secured term loan to 'B' (one notch above the corporate credit rating) from 'B+' and lowered the issue-level rating on the company's second-lien notes to 'CCC' (two notches below the corporate credit rating) from 'CCC+'. The recovery ratings remain a '2' for the senior secured term loan and a '6' for the second-lien notes. Rationale The downgrade reflects the impact of an unseasonably warm winter on ARS' operating performance, which has led to significantly lower demand for deicing salt products. As a result of the weaker demand, the company's liquidity position has tightened such that we have revised our assessment of the company's liquidity profile to "weak" from "adequate" because of the potential that the company may breach the availability threshold on its asset-based revolving credit facility. In addition, our projected leverage of 12.9x for March 31, 2012, has almost doubled from 6.5x as of the company's fiscal year end on Sept. 30, 2011, leading us to revise our assessment of the company's financial risk profile to "highly leveraged" from "aggressive." Under our base case scenario, we expect that ARS' 2012 volumes and revenues will decline approximately 50% from 2011, with expected EBITDA of $35 million to $40 million. These figures are significantly below our previous expectations of about $225 million in revenues and about $75 million in EBITDA, which assumed normal winter weather. Our base case scenario assumes the company sells only the minimum levels of contracted salt for the remainder of the current fiscal year. We expect credit metrics at the end of the fiscal year to weaken meaningfully, with fiscal year 2012 leverage of about 14.4x, negligible funds from operations (FFO) to debt, and interest coverage of about 1x, all of which we would consider to be more in line with the 'B-' rating. In 2013, we assume normal winter weather patterns but expect a slight decline in sales prices and about a 20% decline in volumes versus a typical winter because of higher-than-normal salt inventories held by customers at the beginning of the season. We expect credit metrics to improve but remain within our range for a highly leveraged financial risk profile for the next several years. ARS is the leading supplier of road deicing salt in western and central New York and Pennsylvania, regions consistently affected by heavy lake-effect snow. The business is highly seasonal, with more than 80% of sales occurring between October and March. Sales are based on annual purchase contracts with set pricing and reserved volumes, including minimum and maximum levels subject to weather-based demand. We view the business as recession resistant because local governments view deicing salt as a nondiscretionary expense because of the overriding concern for public safety. Customers typically have minimal storage capability to hold salt between seasons, and competition is regional because of the high cost of transporting salt. However, ARS is dependent on a single mine, which heightens the risk of operating disruptions, and its earnings are highly correlated to winter weather. These factors lead to our assessment of the company's "vulnerable" business risk profile. Liquidity Our assessment of ARS's liquidity position is weak, based on the following expectations: -- Liquidity sources (including cash and availability under the revolving credit facility) reflect a material deficit relative to uses over the next 12 months. -- Covenants are likely to be breached unless the company is able to secure an amendment to its revolving credit facility or receive a cash infusion. ARS typically relies more heavily on its ABL facility in October through December, when it must incur costs to stockpile inventory at various locations around its service region but does not receive revenues until the product is delivered during the winter season. The company's ABL credit facility is governed by a fixed-charge coverage ratio covenant of 1.1x if availability falls to 10% of the lesser of the aggregate commitments and the total borrowing base. In our view, the company may incur ABL balances such that excess availability could fall below the minimum threshold, triggering a springing fixed charge covenant which, if breached, would constitute an event of default. This is a primary factor driving our opinion of ARS' weak liquidity. We expect the company will take appropriate actions in advance of the possible breach in the form of an amendment to its credit facilities or a cash infusion such that the borrowing facility would not violate the covenants. Should this occur, we would likely reconsider our liquidity assessment. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had total liquidity of about $15.6 million, consisting of about $3.6 million in cash and about $12 million in availability under its $40 million asset-based revolving credit facility. We expect the company to generate negligible levels of FFO and about $5 million in positive cash flows from operations in 2012 because of reduced working capital. We expect capital expenditures to be about $24 million this fiscal year, which includes $19 million of railcar purchases financed with debt. As a result, at year end, we are projecting the company will burn about $6 million in cash. ARS' debt maturities over the next several years are manageable. The ABL is due in 2016 and the term loan is due in 2017 with annual amortization of about $3 million per year. In addition, the company issued promissory notes of approximately $19 million to finance capital expenditures in 2012. The notes mature in 2021 and have annual amortization of about $1 million. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see our recovery report on ARS, to be published on RatingsDirect after this report. Outlook The negative rating outlook reflects our view that the company may trigger financial covenants if it is unable to amend its credit facilities or secure additional sources of liquidity. Should the company bolster its liquidity position such that the covenant uncertainty is resolved, we would reconsider our outlook and liquidity assessment. We could lower the ratings if the company failed to improve its liquidity in a timely manner such that we deemed it likely to violate its covenants and if operating performance fails to rebound as expected. Specifically, we could lower the ratings if the company fails to address its covenant issues over the next several months or if the company's 2013 interest coverage ratio falls below 1x. This could occur if the coming winter is also unusually mild. A positive rating action is unlikely in the near term, given our view of the company's highly leveraged financial risk profile and vulnerable business risk profile arising from its limited diversity, seasonal demand, and narrow financial flexibility. Ratings List Downgraded; Removed From CreditWatch; Outlook Action To From American Rock Salt Co. LLC Corporate Credit Rating B-/Negative/-- B/Watch Neg/-- Downgraded; Removed From CreditWatch American Rock Salt Co. LLC Senior Secured Bank Loan B B+/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 2 2 Senior Secured Notes CCC CCC+/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 6 6 