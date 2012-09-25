Overview -- We expect U.S.-based Atrium Cos. Inc.'s covenant headroom to tighten significantly over the next 12 months because of weaker-than-expected operating performance. -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on the aluminum and vinyl window and door manufacturer and the issue-level rating on the company's $185 million term loan to 'CCC+' from 'B-'. -- The ratings were placed on CreditWatch with negative implications to reflect the potential for a further downgrade if covenant pressures are not resolved over the next three months. Rating Action On Sept. 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Dallas-based Atrium Cos. Inc. to 'CCC+' from 'B-'. In addition, we lowered our issue-level rating on Atrium's $185 million term loan to 'CCC+' (same as the corporate credit rating) from 'B-'. The recovery rating remains '3', indicating our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of payment default. At the same time, we placed all the ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications. This means we could lower or affirm the ratings following the completion of our review. Rationale The downgrade and CreditWatch placement primarily reflect our assessment of the deterioration in the company's liquidity position due to weaker-than-expected demand for replacement windows and doors and tightening covenants. We estimate that headroom under its senior secured leverage covenant is likely to remain below 10% into 2013 because of weaker than previously anticipated EBITDA. In addition, this covenant tightens to 5.75x on Oct. 1, 2012, and to 5.5x on Jan. 1, 2013, from the current 6x. We now view Atrium's liquidity position to be less than adequate given mounting covenant pressure. The corporate credit rating on Atrium also reflects what Standard & Poor's considers to be its "highly leveraged" financial risk and its "vulnerable" business risk. Risks include a double-digit debt to EBITDA ratio as of June 30, 2012, and the company's presence in the highly competitive and fragmented windows industry and its exposure to volatile raw material costs, especially resin and aluminum. CreditWatch In resolving the CreditWatch listing we will meet with management and assess its plans to enhance liquidity and obtain covenant relief. We could affirm the ratings if the company successfully negotiates covenant relief or if covenant pressures are eased by other means, such as an equity infusion by the company's owners. We would lower our rating if these efforts are not successful and a covenant default appears likely. Related Criteria And Research -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Global Building Products And Materials Industry, Nov. 19, 2008 Ratings List Downgraded; Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative To From Atrium Cos. Inc. Corporate Credit Rating CCC+/Watch Neg/-- B-/Negative/-- Senior Secured CCC+/Watch Neg B- Recovery Rating 3 3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.