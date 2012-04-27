April 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings
on Tenet Healthcare Corp.'s senior secured and senior unsecured debt
remain unchanged following a $141 million add-on to the company's 6.25% senior
secured notes due 2018, and a $150 million add-on to its 8% senior notes due
2020. The issue-level rating on the senior secured notes is 'BB-' (two notches
above our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company) with a recovery rating of
'1', indicating our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery for
noteholders in the event of a payment default. The issue-level rating on the
senior notes is 'CCC+' (two notches lower than the corporate credit rating) with
a recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%)
recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default. These add-ons would
bring the total size of this senior secured issue to $1.04 billion and the size
of this senior note to $750 million. The company plans to use proceeds from the
notes to repay about $299 million of its outstanding 7% mandatory convertible
preferred stock. Since we already consider the preferred stock as debt
according to our criteria, these add-ons do not change the amount of debt we
consider in our analysis.
The corporate credit rating on Tenet is 'B' and the rating outlook is stable.
The rating reflects our assessment of Tenet's financial risk profile as
"aggressive" and its business risk profile as "weak."
Our assessment of Tenet's financial risk profile as aggressive reflects debt
to EBITDA of about 4.6x and our view that Tenet's limited upside earnings
potential and weak cash flow may limit debt reduction. Further contributing to
this expectation is the company's share repurchase activity in the absence of
any appreciable cash flow which suggests it may not be committed to further
improvement its financial risk profile.
Our assessment of Tenet's business risk profile as weak reflects its
relatively sizable portfolio of 50 hospitals but also considers the risks of
uncertain reimbursement, significant uncompensated care, relatively weak
patient volume trends, and concentration in certain markets, many of which are
competitive. At the same time, we believe weak economic conditions will
continue to exert pressure on Tenet's payor mix, limiting its ability to
improve its EBITDA margins much beyond the current mid-12% area. (For the
latest complete corporate credit rating rationale, see Standard & Poor's
summary analysis on Tenet, published Jan. 18, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)
RATINGS LIST
Tenet Healthcare Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/--
Senior Secured
$1.04 bil 6.25% nts due 2018 BB-
Recovery Rating 1
Senior Unsecured
$750 mil 8% senior notes due 2020 CCC+
Recovery Rating 6