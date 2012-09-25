(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept. 25 - Fitch Ratings has removed the Rating Watch Negative on European Investment Bank's (EIB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and affirmed it at 'AAA'. The Outlook is Negative. Fitch has also affirmed the Short-term IDR at 'F1+'. The affirmation reflects the expected improvement in capitalisation and leverage ratios resulting from the EUR10bn cash capital increase the shareholders - the 27 European Union members - have committed to provide. The capital increase will allow the EIB to provide up to EUR60bn of new lending while still improving capitalisation and leverage. This improvement in EIB's credit profile, together with the benefits it accrues as an eligible counterparty for ECB repo transactions and as a preferred creditor, underpins its 'AAA' status and render it less reliant on potential future support from its shareholders through callable capital. While the average rating of key shareholders remains high, it has been declining and the ratings of two major 'AAA' shareholders - the UK and France - are on Negative Outlook. The high quality callable capital (measured as commitments from shareholders rated 'AA-' or above) has been deteriorating as a share of total callable capital and outstanding debt. Consequently, and in line with Fitch's criteria for rating multilateral development banks (MDB), EIB's ratings are currently influenced marginally more by its intrinsic strengths than by the support provided by its shareholders, although the level of support is still considered very strong. The Negative Outlook reflects the risk of future intensification of the eurozone crisis and worsening economic outlook, which could adversely affect the overall credit quality of the loan portfolio. Further downgrades of eurozone sovereigns would likely trigger downgrades of public institutions, banks or corporates to which the EIB is also exposed and which do not explicitly benefit from preferred creditor status. The bank's principal intrinsic strengths include strong governance and prudent risk management. The EIB abides by strict self-imposed lending and liquidity rules; it also keeps market risks at a minimum and ensures regular equity strengthening through steady, non-distributed profits. Even if liquidity is lower than for most peers, Fitch considers the bank to be largely immune from liquidity crises thanks to its access to ECB's refinancing window, a unique feature among MDBs. The loan portfolio's credit quality, though declining over the past few years, has remained sound thanks to the bank's preferred creditor status on its sovereign exposure, strict lending selectivity criteria, active risk management and the protection (collateral or guarantees) it benefits from on around half of its loan portfolio. It therefore had marginal impaired loans at June-2012, accounting for just 0.1% of gross loans. However, concentration is high, particularly to its two largest exposures, the Spanish and the Greek sovereigns (including loans and guarantees), which respectively accounted for 46.6% and 28.9% of its equity at June-2012. A material deterioration in the quality of the loan portfolio, reflected in rating downgrades and/or rise in impairments, would exert downward pressure on the rating. Conversely, a stabilisation of the economic and credit outlook for the eurozone and hence the credit quality of the loan portfolio would lead Fitch to revise the Outlook to Stable. The EIB is an MDB set up in 1958 to facilitate economic integration in the EU, assist EU candidate and potential candidate countries, and support EU cooperation with developing countries. Based in Luxembourg, it employed 1,958 staff at end-2011. For all of Fitch's Eurozone Crisis commentary go to here Contact: Primary Analyst Amelie Roux Director +33 1 44 29 92 82 Fitch France S.A.S. 60 Rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Eric Paget-Blanc Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 33 Committee Chairperson Gordon Scott Managing Director +44 20 3530 1075 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. (Reporting By Hilary Russ)