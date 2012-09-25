(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept. 25 - Fitch Ratings has removed the Rating Watch Negative on European
Investment Bank's (EIB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and
affirmed it at 'AAA'. The Outlook is Negative. Fitch has also affirmed the
Short-term IDR at 'F1+'.
The affirmation reflects the expected improvement in capitalisation and leverage
ratios resulting from the EUR10bn cash capital increase the shareholders - the
27 European Union members - have committed to provide. The capital increase will
allow the EIB to provide up to EUR60bn of new lending while still improving
capitalisation and leverage.
This improvement in EIB's credit profile, together with the benefits it accrues
as an eligible counterparty for ECB repo transactions and as a preferred
creditor, underpins its 'AAA' status and render it less reliant on potential
future support from its shareholders through callable capital. While the average
rating of key shareholders remains high, it has been declining and the ratings
of two major 'AAA' shareholders - the UK and France - are on Negative Outlook.
The high quality callable capital (measured as commitments from shareholders
rated 'AA-' or above) has been deteriorating as a share of total callable
capital and outstanding debt. Consequently, and in line with Fitch's criteria
for rating multilateral development banks (MDB), EIB's ratings are currently
influenced marginally more by its intrinsic strengths than by the support
provided by its shareholders, although the level of support is still considered
very strong.
The Negative Outlook reflects the risk of future intensification of the eurozone
crisis and worsening economic outlook, which could adversely affect the overall
credit quality of the loan portfolio. Further downgrades of eurozone sovereigns
would likely trigger downgrades of public institutions, banks or corporates to
which the EIB is also exposed and which do not explicitly benefit from preferred
creditor status.
The bank's principal intrinsic strengths include strong governance and prudent
risk management. The EIB abides by strict self-imposed lending and liquidity
rules; it also keeps market risks at a minimum and ensures regular equity
strengthening through steady, non-distributed profits. Even if liquidity is
lower than for most peers, Fitch considers the bank to be largely immune from
liquidity crises thanks to its access to ECB's refinancing window, a unique
feature among MDBs.
The loan portfolio's credit quality, though declining over the past few years,
has remained sound thanks to the bank's preferred creditor status on its
sovereign exposure, strict lending selectivity criteria, active risk management
and the protection (collateral or guarantees) it benefits from on around half of
its loan portfolio. It therefore had marginal impaired loans at June-2012,
accounting for just 0.1% of gross loans. However, concentration is high,
particularly to its two largest exposures, the Spanish and the Greek sovereigns
(including loans and guarantees), which respectively accounted for 46.6% and
28.9% of its equity at June-2012.
A material deterioration in the quality of the loan portfolio, reflected in
rating downgrades and/or rise in impairments, would exert downward pressure on
the rating. Conversely, a stabilisation of the economic and credit outlook for
the eurozone and hence the credit quality of the loan portfolio would lead Fitch
to revise the Outlook to Stable.
The EIB is an MDB set up in 1958 to facilitate economic integration in the EU,
assist EU candidate and potential candidate countries, and support EU
cooperation with developing countries. Based in Luxembourg, it employed 1,958
staff at end-2011.
For all of Fitch's Eurozone Crisis commentary go to
here
(Reporting By Hilary Russ)