Overview
-- U.S. health care software provider Allscripts reported
first-quarter results below expectations, revised down its guidance for 2012,
and announced a series of management and board turnovers.
-- We are revising our outlook on Allscripts to negative from stable and
affirming our 'BB+' corporate credit rating on the company.
-- The negative outlook reflects weaker-than-expected operating
performance in the March 2012 quarter and heightened near-term operational
uncertainty.
Rating Action
On April 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Chicago-based Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. to negative from stable. In
addition, we affirmed our 'BB+' corporate credit rating on the company.
The outlook revision reflects the recent Board of Director and senior
management turnover, which we believe will elevate the level of operational
and execution risk in the near term. In addition, we believe that this
announcement and weak 2012 guidance could portent a shift in financial policy
via a more aggressive and accelerated share repurchase program.
Rationale
The ratings on Allscripts reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that the
company will maintain its "fair" business risk profile and "intermediate"
financial risk profile despite significant management and board turnover,
highly competitive market conditions, and unclear growth strategies. We
believe that the company will continue to generate positive cash flow and that
liquidity will not be compromised by an increased emphasis on shareholder
returns.
Allscripts is a provider of clinical software, connectivity, and information
solutions to health care providers, including physicians and hospitals. The
company's products include electronic health records (EHR), e-Prescribing,
integrated clinical, revenue cycle and performance management software, and
patient care management software. Allscripts maintains one of the largest
ambulatory footprints in the U.S., with over 180,000 physicians using its
solutions. Its acquisition of Eclipsys, completed in mid-2010, expanded
Allscripts' reach to hospitals and established a platform to potentially
compete more effectively against larger, integrated solution providers.
Allscripts, with revenues in excess of $1.4 billion in fiscal 2011, competes
in a highly fragmented HCIT market with competitors who either have a longer
track record of providing integrated health care solutions (e.g., Cerner,
Epic) or greater financial resources (e.g., GE, McKesson). Allscripts' fair
business risk profile also reflects its acquisitive growth strategy and
ongoing integration of Eclipsys products. However, we believe that Allscripts'
good revenue visibility, with two-thirds of its revenues recurring from
software maintenance contracts and other professional services, will enable
the company to maintain EBITDA margins above the 20% area, albeit lower in the
near term than historical margins of about 24%.
We view Allscripts' financial risk profile as intermediate. We expect
relatively flat revenues in fiscal 2012 based on weak bookings and near term
weakness in demand due to new software releases scheduled for the second half
of the year. We anticipate Allscripts' operating cash flow will decline in
fiscal 2012 but also note that it will have some degree of stability, given
the significant recurring revenue base.
Adjusted leverage is about 1.2x as of March 2012, down from mid-2x post the
Eclipsys acquisition. The corporate credit rating reflects our expectation
that the company will maintain adjusted leverage at or below the mid-2x over
the rating horizon, which provides moderate financial cushion for earnings
volatility. While we forecast accelerated share repurchases in the future, we
also expect that company's shareholder returns will be pursued in a manner
that maintains credit quality in line with the current rating.
Liquidity
We view Allscripts' liquidity as "adequate" (as defined in our criteria), with
sources of cash likely to exceed uses for the next 12 to 24 months. Cash
sources include cash balances of $176 million as of March 2012, a $250 million
revolving credit facility, and expected positive funds from operations (FFO)
during fiscal 2012. Uses of cash include capital spending in excess of $100
million, mandatory debt amortization of about $40 million, and discretionary
share repurchases.
Our assessment of Allscripts' liquidity profile incorporates the following
expectations, assumptions, and factors:
-- We expect sources of liquidity will exceed uses by 1.2x or more and
also expect that net sources would be positive, even with a 15%-20% drop in
EBITDA.
-- Because of the company's recurring revenue base and fully available
$250 million revolving credit facility, we believe Allscripts could absorb
low-probability, high-impact shocks.
-- We believe the company would still be able to comply with its
maintenance covenants, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA.
-- There are no near-term maturities.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on
Allscripts, published Aug. 9, 2011, on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects potential downside volatility in near-term
operating results given senior management and board turnover. We could lower
the rating if 2012 operating performance is significantly worse than the
current guidance, or if management pursues more aggressive financial policies,
including shareholder returns, such that adjusted leverage is on a trajectory
to approach 3x.
We could revise the outlook to stable if Allscripts can maintain leverage at
or below the mid-2x level and performs in line with the revised guidance,
while maintaining financial policies that preserve credit quality in line with
the current rating.
