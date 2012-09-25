(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept. 25 - Fitch Ratings has taken the following rating action on the notes
issued by Belize Sovereign Investments III (Cayman) Limited (BSI;
the issuer):
--$85.7 million notes upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'; Outlook Stable.
The rating action follows the timely payment of the notes by Steadfast Insurance
Company (Steadfast; Zurich Insurance Company Ltd.) on Sept. 20, 2012, as well as
the recent upgrade of Steadfast's Insurer Financial Strength rating to 'AA-',
Outlook Stable in August 2012. The rating of the notes addresses the timely
payment of interest and principal on a semi-annual basis.
Repayment of the notes is backed by two restructured government of Belize (GOB)
sovereign obligations and benefits from two insurance policies underwritten by
Steadfast. The two GOB obligations have an insurance policy which directly
covers any non-payment by the GOB. Payments from the GOB on the underlying notes
will pass through to the BSI trust to cover payments on the BSI notes. The
amortization schedules are identical.
Insurance policies such as those supporting this transaction allow lowly rated
sovereigns to achieve higher ratings by mitigating various sovereign risks.
Transactions in emerging markets have utilized various types of political risk
insurance covering narrowly defined risks such as transfer and convertibility to
more extensive coverage such as the non-payment of a sovereign obligation. The
more complete coverage of non-payment benefits the BSI transaction by allowing
it to be rated more in line with the credit quality of Steadfast. In addition,
the BSI policies provide for a straight forward claims-paying process with
limited conditionality and termination events.
The transaction faced the first test to these insurance policies when the GOB
defaulted on a $23 million payment due Aug. 20, 2012; the portion owed to the
BSI noteholders was approximately $3.6 million. The performance of the
transaction hinged on compensation by Steadfast as a result of the transaction
parties executing their respective responsibilities in a timely manner, which
included claim submission, review, and payment.
The GOB made a partial payment of approximately $11.7 million after the 30-day
grace period ended on Sept. 19, 2012. The trust was compensated by Steadfast
under the insurance policy and BSI noteholders were paid in full Sept. 21, 2012.
The insurance policies contain only one exclusion and the claims paying process
is straightforward with limited potential for timing delays.
Zurich Insurance Company Ltd. is the primary operating entity of the Zurich
Financial Services group and acts as a holding company for the insurance
operating subsidiaries. The group has focused on insurance since 2002 and has a
strongly developed insurance franchise.
