Sept 25 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to Petroleo Brasileiro
S.A.'s (Petrobras) proposed EUR1.3 billion, EUR 700 million, and GBP
450 million senior unsecured global notes. They will be due in 2019, 2023 and
2029, respectively.
The notes will be issued through Petrobras' wholly owned subsidiary, Petrobras
Global Finance B.V. (PGF), and will be unconditionally and irrevocably
guaranteed by Petrobras. Fitch has also assigned a 'BBB' foreign currency IDR to
PGF. The Rating Outlook for PGF is Stable.
Petrobras is expected to use the proceeds from the debt issuance to fund its
capital expenditure program and for general corporate purposes.
Petrobras' ratings are supported by its leadership position in the Brazilian
domestic energy market, its recognized expertise in offshore exploration and
production (E&P) and its strategic importance to Brazil. Fitch's long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) for Brazil is 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook.
Petrobras' ratings are tempered by its aggressive capex program; exposure to
local political interference; and vulnerability to fluctuations in international
commodity prices, currency risk and domestic market revenue concentration.
Petrobras' credit metrics are expected to deteriorate due to its aggressive
capex program. This should result in a further increase in the linkage between
its credit profile and that of the sovereign.
Significant Growth Potential & Ambitious Capital Investment
Petrobras has significant growth potential both in production and reserves,
backed by an ambitious capital investment program of USD 236.5 billion between
2012 and 2016, the bulk of which will be focused on exploration and production.
As of December 2011, proved oil and gas reserves were estimated in 12.87 billion
barrels of oil equivalent (boe) (under the Securities Exchange Commission
definition) with a three-year reserved replacement ration (RRR) of 160%. In 2011
reserves life was 14.5 years and production averaged 2,621 thousand boe per day
compared to 1,661 boepd in 2001.
Petrobras faces various challenges in achieving its targets such as securing
critical equipment and obtaining significant external financing. The company has
recently reduced targeted production volumes to what seems a more realistic and
achievable level of 3.3 million boepd by 2016, from its previous target of 3.9
million boepd during 2015. Fitch believes Petrobras will also face challenges to
achieve such production growth targets while maintaining all its stated credit
metrics. These include a maximum net debt-to-capitalization ratio of 35% and a
net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.5x.
In 2011, total production was 2,621 thousand (m) boepd, below the targeted level
of 2,772 mbopd for that year but still reflects a 4% growth compared to 2009. In
2011 production was affected by unprogrammed stoppages which reduced production
volume by approximately 33 mboepd over the year, and the delay in the completion
of seven new wells that were expected to begin operation in 2011. Production is
expected to vary by +/- 2% in 2012 and 2013 and increase by 4-6% per annum in
2014 to 2016.
Strong Financial Profile
Petrobras generated USD32.5 billion of EBITDA and USD32.2 billion of funds from
operations (FFO) during the last 12 months (LTM) ended June 30, 2012. The
company's total financial debt as of June 30, 2012 was USD88.6 billion. This is
a slight increase from USD82.9 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011. Petrobras' total
adjusted debt, including adjustments for rental expenses and pension
obligations, was USD145.6 billion as of June 30, 2012. Credit metrics remain
within Fitch's expectations, with a total adjusted-debt-to-EBITDAR ratio of 3.4
times (x), a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.0x, and an EBITDA to interest expense
coverage ratio of 5.5x. Capital expenditures remain high for the company. During
the LTM as of June 30, 2012, the company spent approximately USD40.9 billion on
capex. Liquidity is manageable. At the end of June, Petrobras had USD22.8
billion of cash and marketable securities and only USD8.7 billion of short-term
debt.
Fitch anticipates that during the medium term, cash flow from operations will
not cover capex, and credit metrics may weaken as the free cash flow deficit is
funded by cash and/or available credit lines. However, Fitch believes Petrobras
could stand a moderate deterioration of its credit protection measures provided
the reserve replacement ration (RRR) and reserve to production ratio remain
strong and that the regulatory environment does not weaken. Additional mitigants
to this situation include Petrobras' ample liquidity, proved access to the
financial markets, and the expectation that credit metrics will recover once the
company increasingly monetizes its large oil reserve base.
Linkage to the Sovereign
The oil and gas sector regulation highlights an increased participation of the
government and Petrobras in Brazil and a tighter link between them. This is
reflected in the production sharing agreements (PSA) for the pre salt areas and
in the increase in the government's voting rights in Petrobras. In the new pre
salt areas, Petrobras is obliged to be the sole operator with a minimum 30%
participation of every field, a change from the previous concession regime. The
government's support of Petrobras is reflected in the role of state owned banks
in providing sources of financing for Petrobras. As of December 2011, Petrobras'
debt with BNDES represents approximately 27% over its total debt. Recent changes
in Petrobras' management are not expected to materially affect Petrobras'
strategy. By law, the federal government must hold at least a majority of
Petrobras' voting stock. The government currently owns 63.2% of Petrobras voting
rights and has an overall economic stake in the company of 47.6%.
Rating Drivers
Petrobras' Outlook remains Stable. The company's linkage with the sovereign is
expected to strengthen as its credit metrics deteriorate. A positive rating
action on Brazil, could lead to a positive rating action on Petrobras. The
Rating Outlook is likely to be revised to Negative if the Outlook of the
sovereign is revised to Negative.
Fitch currently rates Petrobras and its subsidiaries as follows:
--Foreign currency IDR at 'BBB';
--Local currency IDR at 'BBB';
--National long term rating at 'AAA(bra)'.
Petrobras International Finance Company (PIFCO)
--Foreign currency IDR at 'BBB';
--International debt issuance at 'BBB'.
Petrobras Argentina S.A.
--Guaranteed notes at 'BBB'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 12, 2011;
--'Rating Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Companies', April 5 2011.
