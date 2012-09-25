Sept 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today revised its recovery
rating on Atlanta, Ga.-based TV broadcaster Gray Television Inc.'s
proposed senior secured term loan B due 2019 to '2', indicating our expectation
of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of a payment default, from '3'
(50% to 70% recovery expectation). In addition, we raised our issue-level rating
on the proposed term loan to 'B+'--one notch higher than our 'B' corporate
credit rating on the
company--from 'B', in accordance with our notching criteria for a recovery
rating of '2'.
The rating action follows the upsizing of the company's senior unsecured notes
yesterday to $300 million from $250 million. We expect the term loan B to
decrease in size by $50 million, resulting in greater recovery prospects for
the term loan. The upsizing has no effect on our 'CCC+' issue-level rating or
recovery rating of '6' (0% to 10% recovery expectation) on the notes, or our
'B' corporate credit rating on Gray. The rating outlook on the company is
stable.
The 'B' corporate credit rating reflects Gray's high debt leverage and weak
discretionary cash flow, both of which we expect will persist. The stable
rating outlook reflects our expectation that Gray will maintain lease-adjusted
debt to average trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA below 7.5x. Pro forma for the
proposed transaction, leverage (on an average trailing-eight-quarter basis)
will be 7x. We also expect the company to generate modest positive
discretionary cash flow in 2012. (For the latest complete corporate credit
rating outlook, see Standard & Poor's research report on Gray Television
published Sept. 24, 2012.)
RATINGS LIST
Gray Television Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/--
$300M sr unsecd nts due 2020 CCC+
Recovery Rating 6
Revised Ratings
To From
Gray Television Inc.
Term loan B due 2019 B+ B
Recovery Rating 2 3
