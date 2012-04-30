April 30 - OVERVIEW
-- We have taken various rating actions based on the application of our
updated U.K. RMBS criteria.
-- Preferred Residential Securities 05-1, 05-2, and 06-1 are backed by
nonconforming U.K. residential mortgages originated by Preferred Mortgages.
April 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit
rating actions on Preferred Residential Securities 05-1 PLC (PRS 05-1),
Preferred Residential Securities 05-2 PLC (PRS 05-2), and Preferred Residential
Securities 06-1 PLC (PRS 06-1) (see list below).
Our analysis reflects our December 2011 U.K. residential mortgage-backed
securities (RMBS) criteria (see "U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions,"
published on Dec. 9, 2011). In addition, we have applied our 2010 counterparty
criteria, given our recent downgrades of the transaction counterparties (see
"Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions,"
published on Dec. 6, 2010).
On Dec. 12, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on all classes
of notes currently rated higher than 'B- (sf)' in PRS 05-1, PRS 05-2, and PRS
06-1, following the implementation of our recently updated U.K. RMBS criteria
(see "Ratings On 764 Tranches In 119 U.K. RMBS Transactions Placed On
CreditWatch Negative After U.K. RMBS Criteria Update").
Until today's rating actions, the class A and B notes in PRS 05-2 and PRS 06-1
were also on CreditWatch negative following a breach of the documented
collateral-posting triggers (see "S&P Resolves 207 European RMBS
Counterparty-Related CreditWatch Negative Placements," published on Feb. 21,
2012). This was a result of our lowering our long-term counterparty rating on
the swap counterparty, Barclays Bank PLC, to 'A+' from 'AA-' on Nov. 29, 2011
(see "Barclays Bank PLC Ratings Lowered To 'A+/A-1' From 'AA-/A-1+' On Bank
Criteria Change; Outlook Stable").
PRS 05-1, PRS 05-2, and PRS 06-1 are U.K. nonconforming RMBS transactions
originated by Preferred Mortgages Ltd. Half of the borrowers in each
transaction are classified as "self-certified" borrowers.
Credit enhancement has increased for all rating levels in all three
transactions, due to deleveraging of the pool. All three transactions are
currently paying sequentially, as 90+ day delinquencies are greater than the
pro rata trigger of 22.5%. We have considered the possibility of this trigger
being breached and have taken into account historical arrears movements, in
order to determine when the transactions are likely to pay pro rata. We
incorporated this in our cash flow analysis.
In all three transactions, our updated credit adjustments give rise to higher
weighted-average foreclosure frequencies (WAFF) and weighted-average loss
severities (WALS) at each rating level--leading to an overall increase in the
required credit enhancement.
The class A and B notes in all three transactions have sufficient levels of
credit enhancement to offset the increase in required credit coverage. We have
therefore affirmed our ratings on the class A and B notes in all three
transactions.
PRS 05-1
Total delinquencies in PRS 05-1 increased over the past year, to 39.65% from
37.34%. 90+ day arrears increased marginally by 0.39%; however, repossessions
increased more significantly--by 1.14 percentage points, to 1.56%.
The class C notes pass our cash flow scenarios at a higher rating level, and
RATINGS LIST
Class Rating
To From
Preferred Residential Securities 05-1 PLC
EUR188 Million, GBP271.2 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes
Rating Raised And Removed From CreditWatch Negative
C1c A+ (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg
Ratings Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch Negative
A2c AAA (sf) AAA (sf)/Watch Neg
B1a AA (sf) AA (sf)/Watch Neg
B1c AA (sf) AA (sf)/Watch Neg
Rating Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative
D1c BB- (sf) BB (sf)/Watch Neg
Rating Affirmed
E B- (sf)
Preferred Residential Securities 05-2 PLC
EUR125 Million, GBP183.85 Million, $70.5 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate
Notes
Ratings Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch Negative
A2a AA- (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch Neg
A2c AA- (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch Neg
B1a AA- (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch Neg
B1c AA- (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch Neg
C1a A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg
C1a A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg
Ratings Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative
D1c B (sf) BB (sf)/Watch Neg
E1c B- (sf) B (sf)/Watch Neg
Preferred Residential Securities 06-1 PLC
EUR107.6 Million, GBP288.432 Million, $145 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate
Notes
Ratings Raised And Removed From CreditWatch Negative
C1a A (sf) A- (sf)/Watch Neg
C1c A (sf) A- (sf)/Watch Neg
ETc BBB (sf) B (sf)/Watch Neg
Ratings Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch Negative
A2a AA- (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch Neg
A2c AA- (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch Neg
B1a AA- (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch Neg
B1c AA- (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch Neg
Ratings Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative
D1a B (sf) BB (sf)/Watch Neg
D1c B (sf) BB (sf)/Watch Neg
E1c B- (sf) B (sf)/Watch Neg
Rating Affirmed
FTc CCC (sf)