April 30 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread remained flat at 208 basis points (bps) Friday, and the speculative-grade composite spread widened by 1 bp to 646 bps. By rating, the 'AA' and 'A' spreads widened by 1 bp each to 143 bps and 179 bps, respectively. The 'BBB', 'BB', 'B', and 'CCC' spreads remained flat at 253 bps, 464 bps, 695 bps, and 1,046 bps, respectively. By industry, financial institutions, industrials, and utilities remained flat at 302 bps, 302 bps, and 210 bps, respectively. Banks tightened by 1 bp to 316 bps. Telecommunications widened by 2 bps to 329 bps. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year moving average of 201 bps and below its five-year moving average of 240 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is below both its one-year moving average of 651 bps and its five-year moving average of 725 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.