Overview
-- Dublin, Ireland-based specialty pharmaceutical manufacturer Elan Corp.
plans to spin off its drug discovery unit by year-end, subject to shareholder
and bondholder approval.
-- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on Elan, and
removing the rating from CreditWatch, where it was listed with positive
implications on Aug. 13, 2012.
-- We are assigning our 'BB-' issue-level and a '2' recovery rating to
Elan's proposed senior notes due 2019, proceeds of which will refinance $625
million of existing unsecured debt.
-- The stable rating outlook assumes Tysabri will continue to expand
despite competition and that our expectations of stronger earnings and cash
flow will be realized post spin.
Rating Action
On Sept. 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+'
corporate credit rating on Dublin-based specialty pharmaceutical manufacturer
Elan Corp plc, and removed the rating from CreditWatch, where it was listed
with positive implications on Aug. 13, 2012. Our 'BB-' ratings on unsecured
issues of subsidiaries Elan Finance Corp. and Elan Finance PLC were
unaffected by the CreditWatch action. We are assigning our 'BB-' issue-level
and a '2' recovery rating to Elan's proposed senior notes due 2019, proceeds
of which will refinance $625 million of existing unsecured debt. The rating
outlook is stable.
Rationale
The ratings on Elan Corp. plc reflect our belief that it will remain entirely
dependent on its multiple sclerosis (MS) treatment, Tysabri, for the
foreseeable future. This is highlighted by the proposed spin-off of Elan's
discovery unit in the wake of the recent failure of an Alzheimer's treatment
candidate. Consequently, we revised our assessment of the company's business
risk profile to "vulnerable," from "weak."
We now consider the financial risk profile to be "significant," rather than
"aggressive," given the company's improved debt to EBITDA ratio as a result of
asset sales and the approximately $20 million to $25 million of reduced
interest expense as a result of this refinancing transaction. Should the
spin-off of the drug development business (pending a shareholder vote and SEC
10-12b filing) be completed, we could raise the financial risk score to
"intermediate" if our expectation for a significant increase in cash flow and
earnings materializes, as research and infrastructure costs decline reflecting
the narrower business focus. While the financial risk profile improves, upon
completion of the discovery unit sale, we would not likely consider a ratings
upgrade because of Elan's vulnerable business risk profile.
We expect Elan's 2012 revenues from continuing operations to grow by about
15%, and adjusted EBITDA of $200 million to be about one-third higher than the
reported $147 million of 2011(excludes all contribution from the EDT business
sold in September 2011). We assume a similar revenue increase in 2013, as
Tysabri continues to penetrate the MS market. Our forecast indicates that the
sharp cutback in research spending will lead to a doubling of EBITDA in 2013,
to over $400 million.
While Tysabri's prospects could be significantly diminished by safety and
competitive issues, its competitive profile has recently benefited from
adverse events tied to Novartis AG's oral MS drug, Gilenya. In 2011, there was
a 13% increase in the number of patients on Tysabri therapy. Alternatively,
there are patients in the higher-risk progressive multifocal
leukoencephalopathy population still being treated with Tysabri; they likely
will discontinue use because of the risk. Several thousand higher-risk
patients (out of a total of more than 64,000) discontinued Tysabri in 2011.
Still, we believe market penetration will be the key driver in a 2012 revenue
increase from Tysabri that could approximate 15%, predicated on the absence of
currently unforeseen safety issues (e.g., those that led to injectable
Tysabri's withdrawal shortly after it was initially introduced). Our similar
double-digit revenue growth expectation for 2013 assumes new MS drugs are not
of immediate significance. we do not expect Aubagio (Sanofi), just approved,
and more efficacious threats from Biogen Idec and Teva Pharmaceuticals,
potentially approved within a year, will meaningfully disrupt our base-case
scenario for 2012 and 2013. The contraction in Elan's research supports our
view that it will remain highly dependent on Tysabri. The recent clinical
failure of its Alzheimer's disease treatment, bapineuzumab, was closely
followed by the announced spinoff of its Neotope discovery unit, expected by
year end. Elan is now a single product company, entirely reliant on Tysabri's
performance. Although Tysabri does own market exclusivity thru 2020,
alternative treatments are available for MS patients and additional products
are under development as stated above. Considering these factors, we now view
the business risk profile as vulnerable.
Relative to Elan's debt, expected debt to EBITDA of below 3.0x by mid-2013
suggests an intermediate financial risk profile, because we believe Elan has
the ability and intention to maintain debt leverage below the 3x maximum
guideline for the category. The uncertainty surrounding the spinoff, expected
2012 leverage of nearly 3.5x,and historically thin discretionary cash flow
preclude us from raising the financial risk profile to intermediate.
Liquidity
We consider Elan's liquidity to be adequate. Despite sources of cash that
could significantly exceed mandatory uses over the next 12 to 24 months, we
believe Elan might invest to broaden its portfolio and undertake
shareholder-friendly financial transactions, thereby lowering cash balances.
While increasing Tysabri profits and the potential monetization of Elan's
remaining stake in Alkermes (with a current market value approximating $160
million) should bolster liquidity, we expect these funds to be allocated to
value investments. Relevant aspects of Elan's liquidity profile are:
-- Coverage of uses will be more than 1.5x over the next 12 to 24 months.
-- Sources of liquidity likely will include funds from operations of
close to $300 million in 2013, and cash balances exceeding $400 million
following the spin. We expect uses of cash to include some investment in
working capital and capital expenditures of under $50 million.
-- Debt maturities and covenants are not a concern.
-- However, given its product concentration, we do not believe Elan can
absorb, without refinancing, a high-impact, low-probability event related to
Tysabri.
Recovery analysis
Our issue-level rating on the senior unsecured notes issued by Elan Finance
PLC and Elan Finance Corp. is 'BB-' (one notch above the corporate credit
rating), with a recovery rating of '2', indicating our expectation for a
substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of payment default. (For the
complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report to be published
following this report on RatingsDirect.)
Outlook
Our stable rating outlook on Elan Corp. plc reflects our expectation that
despite high level of reliance on Tysabri, the drug will generate strong
earnings, supporting an improving financial profile Elan's significant
reliance of Tysabri limits the possibility of a higher rating, even if
leverage declines further. We could lower the rating, however, if increased
competition leads to sustained market share losses and margin contraction,
resulting in EBITDA declining to approximately $150 million, and adjusted
leverage exceeding 4.0x. Additionally, shareholder friendly actions that
suggest that leverage will be sustained above 4x could also lead to a lower
rating.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18,
2012
-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch Action
To From
Elan Corp. plc
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- B+/Watch Pos/--
New Rating
Elan Finance Corp.
Elan Finance plc
Senior Unsecured
US$500 mil sr unsecd nts due 2019 BB-
Recovery Rating 2
Ratings Affirmed
Elan Finance Corp.
Elan Finance plc
Senior Unsecured BB-
Recovery Rating 2
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.