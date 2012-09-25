Sept 25 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its 'AAA' rating on the following
Minnesota Public Facilities Authority (MPFA) state revolving fund (SRF) bonds:
--Approximately $369.8 million in outstanding water pollution control (clean
water) revenue bonds (senior lien);
--Approximately $119.1 million in outstanding drinking water revenue bonds
(senior lien);
--Approximately $611.4 million in outstanding SRF revenue bonds (subordinate
lien).
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The clean water revolving fund revenue bonds and drinking water revenue bonds
(all issued prior to 2010) are senior lien obligations of the MPFA and are
secured by all borrower loan repayments, as well as funds in the debt service
reserve funds (DSRFs), operating accounts and revenue accounts. The SRF revenue
bonds are subordinate lien obligations of MPFA, issued under the 2010 indenture,
and are secured by loan repayments after they are used first to pay debt service
on the senior lien bonds. The subordinate lien bonds are also secured by funds
in the DSRF in excess of the DSRF requirement for the senior lien bonds and
funds in the operating accounts to the extent they are not needed to pay debt
service on the senior lien obligations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SOLID FINANCIAL STRUCTURE: Fitch's cash flow modeling demonstrates that the
combined clean water SRF and drinking water SRF program (the program) can
continue to pay bond debt service even with loan defaults in excess of Fitch's
'AAA' liability default hurdle, as produced using Fitch's Portfolio Stress
Calculator (PSC).
HIGH-QUALITY BORROWER POOL: Approximately 87% of MPFA's loan portfolio consists
of entities with at least investment-grade ratings, with the remaining 13%
unrated. Additionally, loan provisions are very strong, with virtually all loan
principal secured by water and/or wastewater revenue pledges and general
obligation pledges.
MODERATE POOL DIVERSITY: MPFA's borrower pool is large and moderately diverse in
comparison to similar municipal loan pools. The pool consists of more than 350
obligors, with only one exhibiting concentration greater than 5%. The largest
borrower, representing 25% of the total loan pool, is Twin Cities' Metropolitan
Council (the council).
CROSS-COLLATERALIZATION FEATURE: The program provides for
cross-collateralization, meaning surplus amounts allocated to the clean water
accounts can be used to cure shortfalls in drinking water accounts and
vice-versa.
CREDIT PROFILE
STRONG DEFAULT TOLERANCE
Annual cash flow coverage from repayments of pledged loans, which are funded
from bonds and SRF capitalization moneys, remains strong, averaging 1.6x
annually, excluding reserves. In addition, the existing program maintains a DSRF
and operating reserves totaling $172 million. Given these resources, Fitch's
cash flow modeling demonstrates that the program can continue to pay bond debt
service even with loan defaults in excess of Fitch's 'AAA' liability default
hurdle, as produced using Fitch's PSC. Liability default hurdles derived by the
PSC are calculated based on overall pool credit quality as measured by the
rating of underlying borrowers, size, loan term, and concentration.
PROGRAM LOAN POOL IS OF HIGH QUALITY
The clean water and drinking loan pools combined include more than 350
borrowers. The council, the largest borrower and a strong credit, represents
approximately 25% of the combined loan pool, down from 45% in 2002 and 31% in
2010. Management anticipates that the concentration of the council to remain
stable in the medium term.
The remainder of the loan pool is diverse, with no one borrower making up more
than 5% of the portfolio. Underlying loan security provisions are strong and
virtually all loans are backed by the borrowers' general obligation and net
system revenue pledges. Underlying credit quality is also strong; Fitch
estimates that at least 87% of the portfolio is of investment-grade quality.
STRUCTURAL CHARACTERISTICS
With the adoption of the 2010 master bond resolution, the authority issues bonds
for its clean water and drinking water programs through one single master bond
resolution. Prior to the 2010 resolution, MPFA issued bonds to fund loans
pursuant to two separate clean water and drinking water bond resolutions. The
2010 bond resolution essentially combines the two existing separate resolutions
into one using a hybrid cash flow/reserve fund structure. MPFA covenanted in the
2010 resolution that it will not issue any additional prior resolution (senior
lien) bonds.
RESERVES ADD ADDITIONAL STRUCTURAL ENHANCEMENT
The program currently contains approximately $77 million in its DSRF requirement
balance, which is equal to 7.0% of bonds outstanding. Additionally,
approximately $102 million is available in operating reserve accounts, which can
be used to make new loans or cover debt service deficiencies.
Under the prior bond resolutions, after annual completion of a projected revenue
certificate demonstrates minimum coverage levels are met, excess amounts in the
DSRF and operating reserve accounts can be used to make new loans or withdrawn
(deallocated) from such accounts. In addition, under the new resolution (2010
indenture), excess amounts can be deallocated as long as revenue coverage on
senior obligations is at least 120% and is at least 100% on subordinate
obligations in current and future bond years.
PROGRAM BENEFITS FROM CROSS-COLLATERALIZATION
Both the prior and current indentures allow for some form of
cross-collateralization between the clean water and drinking water programs.
Under the each resolution, surplus amounts in the clean water fund accounts are
available to cure deficiencies in the drinking water funds and vice versa.
However, the cross-collateralization provision under the new 2010 indenture (in
accordance with the cross-collateralization resolution), is subordinate to the
prior indenture.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
