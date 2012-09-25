Sept 25 - Fitch Ratings as affirmed Empresas Publicas de Medellin E.S.P.'s
(EPM) foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB'. The
rating action affects USD500 million senior unsecured notes due 2019 and
COP1.250 billion senior unsecured notes due 2021. Fitch has also affirmed EPM's
national scale rating at 'AAA(col)' and its senior unsecured debt issuance
program of COP2,000 billion at 'AAA(col)'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
EPM's ratings reflect the company's low business risk resulting from its
business diversification and characteristics as a utility service provider. EPM
provides electricity, water and sewage water, natural gas distribution services
as well as electric generation and telecommunication services. The company's
ratings also reflect its solid credit protection measures supported by low
leverage, healthy interest coverage and strong liquidity position. EPM's ratings
also reflect the company's somewhat aggressive growth strategy as well as the
company's exposure to regulatory risk, which is considered moderate.
Low Business Risk:
EPM's low business risk profile stems from its natural monopoly position as the
main supplier of electric power, water and natural gas services to the
Medellin's metropolitan area. The company is one of the largest generators of
electricity within Colombia, with nearly 24% of the country's installed
capacity, and the third largest telecommunications operator in Colombia. EPM's
electricity distribution assets reach a network of approximately 4.7 million
customers in six states in Colombia and four countries; the company provides
water services to approximately 1 million users, and its telecommunications
business has approximately 2 million clients. This diversification provides EPM
with a stable and predictable cash flow stream, primarily derived from regulated
utilities, thereby offsetting some of the company's hydrology risk.
Strong Credit Metrics:
EPM's financial profile is strong, characterized by healthy cash flow
generation, low leverage and healthy interest coverage and liquidity. As of the
last 12 months (LTM) ended June 30, 2012, EPM reported a consolidated EBITDA of
approximately USD2 billion and total consolidated financial debt of
approximately USD3.9 billion. This translates into a leverage ratio of 2.0 times
(x), which is considered solid for the rating category. Interest coverage, as
measured by EBITDA-to-interest expense is strong at approximately 6.9x as of the
LTM ended June 30, 2012, mostly due to the company's low cost of funding.
The company's adequate liquidity position is characterized by a manageable
maturity schedule and satisfactory cash on hand of approximately USD1.5 billion
as of June 2012. The company dividend policy has been moderate and is currently
not considered a credit constrain. EPM has transferred as dividends, on average,
between 45% and 55% of its net income to the city of Medellin. Although not
considered likely in the near term, an increase in the company's dividend
distribution policy could pressure its free cash flow generation, which is
already expected to be negative due the company's investment plan.
Aggressive Growth Strategy:
EPM's growth strategy is considered aggressive, although the company is
currently reviewing its goals after achieving its previously set target of
reaching USD5 billion ahead of time. EPM's growth strategy is aimed at
increasing consolidated revenues and EBITDA by investing in related business
both within Colombia and abroad. Over the medium term, free cash flow is
expected to be negative as the company funds its capital investment budget of
more than USD12 billion. Fitch expects EPM's debt to increase moderately as the
company finances a portion of its investments with debt while maintaining
consolidated leverage ratios between 2.0x to 2.5x. Over the medium term, the
company's interest coverage ratios might range between about 6.0x and 9.0x. This
credit metrics would still be considered consistent with the company's assigned
ratings.
EPM's 10-year capital investment program is largely earmarked towards increasing
generation capacity and investing in its telecommunication business. Of the
approximately USD12 billion of estimated investments, approximately half will go
towards generation, one quarter towards telecommunication industry and the
balance will be divided between distribution, natural gas and water businesses.
Among the largest investment projects is the development of the hydroelectric
generation plant 'Pescadero Ituango' (Ituango), a 2,400 MW of installed capacity
project with an estimated cost of USD5 billion. This project will be developed
as a 50-year build, own, operate, manage and transfer (BOOMT) project.
Construction time is estimated to be between eight to 10 years.
Exposure to Regulatory Risk:
EPM is exposed to some regulatory risk, but it is considered low. The bulk of
EPM's consolidated revenues are generated either by regulated tariffs or
medium-term contracts, which exposes the company to unfavorable tariff regimes.
Historically, all regulatory entities in Colombia have been independent from
central government and have provided a fair and balanced framework for both
companies and consumers. Recent regulatory changes have had a neutral to
marginally positive impact for the company's financial profile. Going forward,
future regulatory changes are expected to be aimed at adding transparency to the
market and the regulatory framework overall and to have a neutral impact on
EPM's financial profile. EPM's diversified business profile further mitigates
the company's regulatory risk as a simultaneous tariff decrease across all
businesses is unlikely.
Rating Drivers
A negative rating action could result for any combination of the following
factors; a steep decrease in electricity prices, coupled with low generation and
poor electricity demand; a sustained increasing in leverage above 3.5x as a
result of overly aggressive investment and/or acquisition strategy; and
increasing intervention from the municipality of Medellin, EPM's owner.
A positive rating action, although unlikely in the short term, could be
considered if the sovereign rating is upgraded and the company succeeds in
maintaining strong credit metrics despite its aggressive growth strategy.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 8, 2012;
--'National Ratings - Methodology Update', Jan. 19, 2011.
Corporate Rating Methodology
National Ratings Criteria