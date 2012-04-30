April 30 - Fitch Ratings has published its 'Media and Entertainment Stats
Quarterly - Fourth-Quarter 2011' report. This report provides a summary of
operating performance, credit metrics, and liquidity positions of the companies
in the U.S. media & entertainment sector, as well as key credit strengths and
concerns.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Credit Encyclo-Media Volume IV: Fitch's Comprehensive Analysis of the U.S.
Media & Entertainment Sector' (Sept. 16, 2011).
