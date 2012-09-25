Sept 25 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA-' rating to the Port of Authority of New York and New Jersey's (the authority) $2 billion consolidated bonds, series 174. Fitch also affirms the authority's existing debt as follows: --$16.2 billion in consolidated bonds at 'AA-'; --Commercial paper (CP) notes, series A (AMT) (tax-exempt) at 'F1+', authorized up to $300 million; --CP notes series B (Non-AMT) (tax-exempt) at 'F1+', authorized up to $200 million; --$300 million consolidated notes, series ZZ (federally taxable) at 'F1+'. The Rating Outlook on all PANYNJ obligations is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS --Resilient Cash Flows And Stable Revenue Base: The authority has a monopolistic position over an expansive, diverse portfolio of transportation and commerce related assets, including four metropolitan New York/New Jersey airports, an interstate transportation network (tunnels, bridges, terminals, and ferries), and seaports. Strong demand characteristics for these commerce related assets are underpinned by the region's diverse and populous economy as well as its status as a global center for economic activity. --High Degree Of Rate-Setting Flexibility: The authority has demonstrated an ability to produce consistently healthy financial performance reinforced by the cost recovery nature of use agreements in place primarily at the airports and timely toll increases. --Conservative Capital Structure: The authority maintains a nearly 100% fixed-rate capital structure. --Moderate Leverage Levels And Strong Coverage Ratios: Leverage levels are moderate at 8.1x net debt to cash available for debt service (CFADS) and are expected to decline as the authority slows capital borrowings. The moderate leverage position is partially offset with significant balance sheet liquidity, legally required reserve levels, ability to control operating and maintenance costs, and a demonstrated history of generating debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs) over 2.0x. --Established Asset Base With Reinvestment Needs: The authority's broad base of long-established infrastructure assets results in an approximately $25 billion capital plan, though recent completed audit reports indicate capital needs may be significantly greater than presently expected over the next 10 to 15 years. Fitch will continue to review developments with respect to the authority's capital program, specifically the authority's attention to maintenance of the asset base as well as expected leverage levels. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION --Weaker financial margins due to slow revenue growth and/or higher rates of growth in operating expenses; --Significant escalation in expected capital needs and additional leveraging not supported by commensurate revenue increases to maintain DSCRs at or above 1.8x-2.0x; --Actions by either the State of New York or New Jersey to limit the authority's ability to raise tolls to cover growing debt service obligations. SECURITY Consolidated bonds and notes are secured by net revenues of the authority and a pledge of the general reserve and consolidated bond reserve funds. TRANSACTION SUMMARY The consolidated bonds offered will be fixed rate with a final maturity in 2062 and are expected to be offered via negotiation on or around Sept. 28. The relatively long tenor of the bonds is matched to the long asset life of the capital improvements underway at the World Trade Center (WTC) site. While approximately $1.5 billion in bond proceeds will be used for capital projects at the WTC site, the balance will be applied toward refinancing the authority's outstanding 145th series of bonds for debt service savings and refinancing the authority's outstanding series ZZ short-term notes. The authority's strong margins largely reflect a stable revenue profile, even during the most recent recession, and an ability to grow revenues to meet escalating debt service obligations. Consistent with past performance, the authority posted healthy financial results in 2011, primarily supported by a partial-year toll rate adjustment implemented in September 2011 and on-going tight control over operations and maintenance expenses. In 2011, debt service coverage per the indenture was a robust 3.11x, in line with historical results and an increase from 2.73x in 2010. Through August 2012, authority gross operating revenues are reported to be running approximately $28 million below expectations while operating expenses are tracking above budget by approximately $29 million. Fitch will continue to monitor operating performance. The September 2011 multi-phased toll and PATH fare increase should allow the authority to maintain its financial profile while continuing with its complex and costly capital plan. The authority recently released the results of the audit process requested by the governors of New York and New Jersey and the findings indicate a significant amount of capital needs are on the authority's horizon, though some flexibility in the undertaking of these projects is likely. Fitch notes that the authority has started to slow debt amortization and moderately backload principal repayment; however, it is Fitch's expectation that the authority will continue to adjust its levels of capital spending to generate DSCRs consistent with the current rating. Should future authority capital plans call for a marked changed in the authority's leverage or historically solid liquidity levels, downward pressure on credit quality would be likely. A key ongoing risk to the credit is the authority's funding participation in redevelopment of the WTC site. In 2011, the authority issued approximately $1.67 billion in consolidated bonds on construction and rebuilding efforts at the site. This elevated level of spending for the WTC site is estimated to continue in 2012, with the authority budgeting approximately $2 billion in order to substantially complete the rebuilding efforts. Due to the high priority of this project, the authority has deferred certain capital projects at LaGuardia Airport (LGA), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), and the Port Authority's Bus Terminal although the revision to the plan will likely accelerate projects for these facilities. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.