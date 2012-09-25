Sept 25 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread widened by 3 basis points (bps) to 196 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread widened by 2 bps to 595 bps. By rating, the 'AA', 'A', 'BBB', and 'BB' spreads expanded by 3 bps each to 134 bps, 169 bps, 238 bps, and 411 bps, respectively. The 'B' spread expanded by 2 bps to 620 bps, and the 'CCC' spread remained flat at 987 bps. By industry, financial institutions and industrials widened by 2 bps each to 276 bps and 274 bps, respectively, and banks expanded by 1 bp to 270 bps. Utilities and telecommunications widened by 3 bps each to 206 bps and 295 bps, respectively. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached last October. The investment-grade composite spread is lower than both its one-year moving average of 212 bps and its five-year moving average of 246 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is lower than both its one-year moving average of 679 bps and its five-year moving average of 751 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.(New York Ratings Team)