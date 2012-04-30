Overview
-- Standard & Poor's now sees U.K.-based international power producer
International Power PLC (IPR) as a core subsidiary of France-based
multi-utility GDF SUEZ S.A. because it is the legal structure for GDF SUEZ's
international energy business unit.
-- We are therefore equalizing the ratings on IPR with those on GDF SUEZ.
-- We are raising the long-term rating on IPR to 'A' from 'BBB-', raising
the issue ratings on IPR's senior unsecured debt to 'A-' from 'BB+', and
removing the ratings from CreditWatch positive.
-- The stable outlook mirrors that on GDF SUEZ.
Rating Action
On April 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term
corporate credit rating on U.K.-based international power producer
International Power PLC (IPR) to 'A' from 'BBB-'. At the same time, we raised
the issue rating on IPR's senior unsecured debt to 'A-' from 'BB+', and
removed both ratings from CreditWatch with positive implications, where we
placed them on April 10, 2012. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The rating action follows the completion of our review on IPR's links to and
degree of integration within France-based multi-utility GDF SUEZ, which owns
70% of IPR, and has offered to buy the remaining 30%. The offer has been
accepted by all IPR's independent board members, but remains subject to the
approval of IPR's minority shareholders.
We now see IPR as GDF SUEZ's core international energy business unit. We
consider IPR, which accounted for 26% of the utility's 2011 EBITDA, to be an
integral part of GDF SUEZ and the pillar of its strategy, which aims to find
growth opportunities outside mature European markets.
Although it is currently included in a separate U.K.-listed entity as a result
of the reverse takeover of IPR in 2011, we consider IPR to be fully integrated
into GDF SUEZ's operations, strategy, control, and management. IPR is
especially well integrated into its parent's liquidity, financing, and risk
management policies. Consequently, we equalize the ratings on IPR with those
on GDF SUEZ, in line with our parent-subsidiary criteria.
We see IPR's business risk profile as "satisfactory," as our criteria define
the term, supported by its leading position as a global power producer,
sizable and diversified asset base, and increasing focus on contracted assets.
These strengths are partly offset by evidence of project risk, in particular
for highly complex generation assets, and by the exposure to emerging
economies' country risks. Furthermore, the high level of minority interests in
the main projects reduces control over cash flow and introduces cash leakage.
We understand that GDF SUEZ's minority buyout involves the potential
conversion into equity of notes issued by IPR finance vehicles International
Power Finance (Jersey) II Ltd., International Power Finance (Jersey) III Ltd.,
and International Power Finance (Jersey) Ltd.
We continue to see the senior unsecured debt issued or guaranteed by IPR as
structurally subordinated to debt issued at the operating company level,
mainly significant amounts of project finance debt. This includes the senior
unsecured notes issued by another IPR finance vehicle International Power
Finance (2010) PLC, as well as the convertible notes.
Liquidity
We assess IPR's liquidity position as "strong" under our criteria. We estimate
that planned cash resources--mainly comprising available cash, committed
credit lines, and our assessment of funds from operations (FFO)--will cover
planned cash outlays by more than 1.5x over the next 12 months.
Our assessment of IPR's cash resources includes:
-- Credit lines extended by GDF SUEZ for a total EUR2.5 billion at year-end
2011. This liquidity package does not include another facility granted by GDF
SUEZ--the so-called tranche A--that covers all IPR's budgeted expenditures.
-- EUR3.7 billion of unrestricted cash available on Dec. 31, 2011, of which
30% is held at the parent company level and the rest at the subsidiary level.
-- Our estimate of about EUR3 billion for FFO.
Cash outlays over the next 12 months mainly comprise:
-- Our assessment of capital expenditure (capex) of EUR3 billion, of which
EUR0.5 billion is earmarked for maintainance capex.
-- Debt maturities amounting to EUR2.9 billion.
-- Final dividends on 2011 earnings amounting to EUR336 million.
In addition we expect IPR to remain, on average, operating cash flow positive
after capex over 2012-2015.
Outlook
The stable outlook on IPR mirrors that on GDF SUEZ.
It also factors in our assumption that IPR will remain a key operating unit of
the GDF SUEZ group. Any rating action we might take on GDF SUEZ, including an
outlook revision, would lead to a simultaneous and identical change on the
ratings and outlook on IPR. We might also consider a negative rating action on
IPR if its core position in the GDF SUEZ group weakened.
Ratings List
Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
International Power PLC
Corporate Credit Rating A/Stable/-- BBB-/Watch Pos/--
International Power Finance (2010) PLC*
Senior Unsecured A- BB+/Watch Pos
International Power Finance (Jersey) II Ltd.*
Senior Unsecured A- BB+/Watch Pos
International Power Finance (Jersey) III Ltd.*
Senior Unsecured A- BB+/Watch Pos
International Power Finance (Jersey) Ltd.*
Senior Unsecured A- BB+/Watch Pos
*Guaranteed by International Power PLC