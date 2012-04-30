(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 30 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Camca Assurance and Camca Reassurance
Insurer Financial Strength ratings (IFS) of 'A+' and Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) of 'A'. The Outlooks are Stable.
Both companies, domiciled in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, are owned directly
and indirectly by the regional banks of Credit Agricole (CA) ('A+'/Stable).
The ratings rationale relies on the companies' core subsidiary status within the
CA group as they essentially exist to fulfill the group's needs concerning its
guaranteed residential loan activity. Both companies are reliant on their parent
for their role, business position and strategic direction. The ratings also
reflect their low risk profile, strong capitalisation, stable financial
performance and prudent investment strategy.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that capital and earnings will
remain resilient in the next 12-24 months, supported by a strict underwriting
discipline in light of the current macroeconomic environment, including limited
funding available to grant residential loans and French unemployment rates which
are expected to remain high. The agency anticipates that CA's regional banks
would provide support if the need arises.
With EUR184m gross written premiums (GWP), Camca Assurance posted a EUR12m net
profit for 2011, up by 11% on 2010. Fitch believes the company's operational
performance is solid, echoed by a 73% combined ratio in 2011 due to low credit
defaults on its guarantee insurance business for residential loans (89% of GWP).
Fitch views both companies' capital resources as strong. Regulatory solvency
ratios stood at 1.75 times the minimum required for Camca Assurance, and 1.23x
(excluding equalisation reserve) for Camca Reassurance in 2011.
The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include an upgrade of
CA's credit rating and/or sustainably higher penetration rates from CA's
clients, above 60%.
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include a downgrade of
CA's credit rating and/or an increase in guaranteed residential loan default
rates leading to a combined ratio consistently above 100%.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)