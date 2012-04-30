April 30 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. CMBS Special Servicing Update: Resolution Strategies 2010-2011April 30 - Fitch Ratings has published a special report titled 'U.S. Special Servicing Update: Resolution Strategies 2010-2011'. The report focuses on the various resolution methods across the most active special servicers during this time period. The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under 'Latest Research', as well as under the following headers: Sectors >> Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Research Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.