Sept 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services is requesting comments on its proposal to revise its criteria for rating utility first mortgage bonds. If adopted, these proposed criteria would supersede "Criteria: Changes To Collateral Coverage Requirements For '1+' Recovery Ratings On U.S. Utility First Mortgage Bonds," published Sept. 6, 2007. SCOPE OF THE PROPOSAL The proposed criteria would apply to ratings on first mortgage bonds issued by investor-owned or privatized utilities in countries where we have classified the insolvency regime in "Group A" (see "Update: Jurisdiction-Specific Adjustments To Recovery And Issue Ratings," published June 20, 2008). IMPACT ON OUTSTANDING RATINGS These criteria would affect about 25 outstanding ratings. DETAILS See the article published today on RatingsDirect and posted to Standardandpoors.com titled Request For Comment: Collateral Coverage And Issue Notching Rules For '1+' And '1' Recovery Ratings On Senior Bonds Secured By Utility Real Property." RESPONSE DEADLINE We encourage all market participants to submit written comments on the proposed criteria by Oct. 26, 2012. Please send them to CriteriaComments@standardandpoors.com. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.