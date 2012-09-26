Sept 26 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded ICO Mediacion I AyT FTA (ICO I) and ICO Mediacion II AyT, FTA (ICO II), as follows: ICO I: Class A notes (ISIN ES0347524003) downgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'Asf'; off RWN; Negative Outlook Syndicated loan affirmed at 'B+sf'; off RWN; Stable Outlook ICO II: Class A notes (ISIN ES0347456008) downgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'Asf'; off RWN; Negative Outlook The downgrades of the senior tranches of ICO I and II reflect the excessive exposure to Instituto de Credito Oficial (ICO, 'BBB'/Negative/'F2') as counterparty, linking the ratings of the notes to ICO's rating. ICO acts as account bank, financial agent and swap counterparty in both transactions. The deals are in breach of their legal documents since the downgrade of ICO in June 2012. None of the remedial actions formulated in the documentation have been executed apart from the posting of collateral for the swap of ICO I, which is posted in an account opened by the management company on behalf of the fund at Barclays Bank plc ('A'/Stable/'F1'). The parties in the transactions have not defined an action plan of remedial actions for the ineligible counterparties. A secondary driver for the rating actions is the uncertainty surrounding the banking sector in Spain, as all the obligors in the pools are Spanish financial institutions and this systemic risk cannot be fully isolated. The Negative Outlook on the senior notes reflects Fitch's Outlook on the Spanish sovereign rating and macroeconomic situation, which could lead to further downgrades of ICO's rating and of the debt backing the transactions. ICO I's class A notes benefit from credit enhancement of 37.2% provided by overcollateralisation, the syndicated loan, which accounts for a 9.4% of the deal and the EUR84.6m subordinated line of credit. ICO II's class A notes benefit from credit enhancement of 91% provided by the EUR5,000m subordinated credit line and overcollateralisation. ICO I and II are cash-flow securitisations of static pools of 'mediation loans' granted by ICO to Spanish financial institutions to lend mainly to small and medium sized enterprises at rates below the market standard. The pools have a weighted average rating of 'BBB-'/'BB+'. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information: Investor reports and portfolio data as of 31 August 2012 provided by the management company. Applicable criteria 'Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs', dated 8 August 2012; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 30 May 2012; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum', dated 30 May 2012 and 'Criteria for Rating Caps in Global Structured Finance Transactions', dated 2 August 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum Criteria for Rating Caps in Global Structured Finance Transactions