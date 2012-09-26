Sept 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned
its 'BBB' issue-level rating to Triton Container International Ltd.'s (Triton)
proposed $100 million senior notes series 2012-A due 2022 and 2024. The recovery
rating on this issue is '1', indicating our expectation that lenders would
receive a very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment default.
The 'BB+' corporate credit rating on San Francisco-based Triton reflects the
company's significant position within the marine cargo container leasing
industry and the relatively stable earnings and cash flow generated from a
substantial proportion of its long-term leases. The ratings also incorporate
the cyclicality and capital intensity of the marine cargo container leasing
industry.
RATINGS LIST
Triton Container International Ltd.
Corporate credit rating BB+/Stable/--
New Ratings
Triton Container International Ltd.
$50 mil. senior secured due 2022 BBB
Recovery rating 1
$50 mil. senior secured due 2024 BBB
Recovery rating 1
