(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 30 - Despite slow recovery prospects and regulatory delays in North America and economic uncertainty in Asia, the Canadian energy sector continues its growth trajectory, largely due to a continued expectation of economically favorable oil and liquids prices and despite low natural gas prices, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a report released today. "At the same time, there is a slow shift taking place as companies outside Canada latch on to the huge resource and knowledge base in the country and Canadian companies open their eyes to energy export markets other than the U.S., the country's largest trading partner," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Nicole Martin in the report, entitled "Top 10 Investor Questions: What 2012 Holds For The Canadian Energy And Utility Sector." Our outlooks for the oil and gas, midstream, and utility sectors remain stable. Despite often large capital growth plans to grow and replace energy infrastructure, Standard & Poor's believes Canadian midstream and regulated utility companies will continue looking to mergers and acquisitions inside and outside the country's borders for growth and portfolio diversity. "In the utility sector, the effect on credit quality, if any, will likely depend on the relative impact on the business risk profile and cash flow strength postacquisition," Ms. Martin added. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)