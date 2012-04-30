(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- On April 26, 2012, we lowered the long-term rating on the Kingdom of
Spain to 'BBB+' from 'A', maintaining our negative outlook for the rating.
-- As a result, we are lowering our ratings on Spanish reinsurer Nacional
de Reaseguros S.A. by two notches to 'BBB+' from 'A'.
-- The negative outlook reflects that on the Kingdom of Spain.
Rating Action
On April 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its insurer
financial strength and counterparty credit ratings on Spanish reinsurer
Nacional de Reaseguros S.A. (Nacional) to 'BBB+' from 'A'. The outlook remains
negative.
Rationale
The rating action follows our recent downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain to
'BBB+' from 'A' (see "Ratings On Spain Lowered To 'BBB+/A-2' On Debt Concerns;
Outlook Negative," published on April 26, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global
Credit Portal).
The ratings on Nacional are constrained by the sovereign credit ratings on its
country of domicile in line with our insurer country risk criteria (see
"Criteria Update: Factoring Country Risk Into Insurer Financial Strength
Ratings," published on Feb. 11, 2003). Our criteria use the local currency
sovereign credit rating as a proxy for country risk. The local currency
sovereign credit rating on Spain limits the ratings on Nacional because the
company's assets include material amounts of domestic sovereign and bank debt,
and it has a largely domestic customer base.
Outlook
The negative outlook on Nacional reflects that on our long-term ratings on
Spain and our view of the potential heightening of country risk for the
company if we were to lower the sovereign rating further.
We could lower the ratings on Nacional if we were to lower the ratings on
Spain, or if there were a significant weakening of Nacional's business risk
profile. We would likely revise the outlook on Nacional to stable if the
outlook on Spain were revised to stable. We currently regard a positive rating
action as unlikely.
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
Nacional de Reaseguros S.A.
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/-- A/Negative/--
Financial Strength Rating BBB+/Negative/-- A/Negative/--
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)