Sept. 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed EBS Mortgage Finance's
(EBSMF, 'BBB-'/Negative/'F3') mortgage covered securities (MCS) at 'A-' with a
Negative Outlook following a review of the programme. The total outstanding MCS
equate to EUR3.3bn and all benefit from a 12-month extendable maturity from
their expected maturity dates.
The rating is based on EBSMF's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-',
a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 1 (very high risk) assigned to the programme and
the overcollateralisation (OC) the issuer commits to maintain, which is above
the 71.3% OC that supports the rating.
The 'A-' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade if the IDR was downgraded by
one or more notches or the OC maintained by the issuer went below the level of
OC supporting a 'A-' rating. The Negative Outlook on EBSMF's IDR drives the
Negative Outlook for the covered bonds.
As EBSMF is rated below 'F2', Fitch only gives credit to the public OC committed
by the issuer. EBSMF commits to maintaining an OC of 30.5% on a prudent market
value basis as detailed in the Series 5 & 6 final terms. In accordance with the
Irish MCS legislation, issuers must use a prudent market value of the loans when
calculating OC. This implies that mortgage loans in negative equity are valued
less than the nominal amount of the loan, at the prudent market value of the
property securing them. As such, the 30.5% OC on a prudent market value basis is
equivalent to a nominal OC of 81.8% for the EBSMF pool. This level is sufficient
to pass 'BBB' stress scenarios, and provides for high recoveries given default
of the covered bonds in a 'A-' scenario.
The D-Cap of 1 is driven by the very high risk assessment of the liquidity gap &
systemic risk component, which is the weakest of the D-Cap components. The asset
segregation as well as the systemic alternative management components are
assessed as very low risk from a discontinuity point of view. The cover
pool-specific alternative management and privileged derivative are assessed as
low (see "Fitch Puts 2 Dutch Covered Bonds on RWN; Assigns Dutch & Irish
Programmes D-Caps & Outlooks" dated 12 September 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).
The very high risk assessment of liquidity gap and systemic risk is due to the
Irish sovereign rating of 'BBB+' and the concerns about the ability to liquidate
the pool in a timely manner if needed post issuer default. It also incorporates
a three-month interest reserve that protects against liquidity gaps following
issuer insolvency and a 12-month extendible maturity on the MCS. The asset
segregation of the cover pool for Irish programmes benefits from the strong
provisions of the Irish ACS Act. The D-Cap also assesses the role of the
National Treasury Management Association, having the obligation to step in and
manage cover pools where an alternative manager cannot be found post issuer
default and the adequate IT systems and processes in place to provide timely
delivery of data.
The OC supporting the current 'BBB' rating on a PD basis and 'A-' incorporating
recoveries given default of the MCS, has increased to 71.3% from 57.2%. This
compares to a committed OC on a prudent market value basis of 30.5%, equivalent
to a nominal OC of 81.8%. The current nominal OC is at 98.5% or 36.7% based on
the prudent market value of the cover assets.
The main drivers for the increase of the OC supporting the rating are, in the
agency's view, the continued property value declines in Ireland, and the weak
performance of EBSMF's total mortgage book, which provides an indication of the
cover pool performance in a wind down situation after issuer default and the
update of Fitch's modelling assumptions for Ireland earlier this year (see 'EMEA
Criteria Addendum - Ireland' dated 01 August 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). In
addition, Fitch has updated it refinancing spread assumptions for Ireland and
these have been applied in the cashflow model. Finally the results were also
driven by the asset and liability mismatch and the weighted average swap margin
of the bonds, which changed due to bond redemptions.
At end-August 2012, the cover pool consisted of EUR6.284bn of residential
mortgage loans and EUR134.4m of cash/substitution assets held in an account with
BNP Paribas Dublin (NR) and Danske Bank ('A'/Negative/'F1'). The pool consisted
of 55,241 loans secured on residential properties in Ireland with 0.8% on
interest only repayments. The mortgage portfolio had a weighted average (WA)
original loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 75.89% and a WA current indexed LTV of
107.54%. The cover pool is geographically diversified across Ireland, with the
highest concentrations in Dublin 36.49%. In a 'AA' scenario, Fitch has
calculated the pool's cumulative WA frequency of foreclosure at 37.98% and a WA
recovery rate of 36.93%.
Fitch will monitor the key characteristics of the cover assets and outstanding
covered bonds on an on-going basis, and check whether the OC taken into account
in its analysis provides protection commensurate with the rating. The level of
OC supporting the rating is affected by, among other factors, the profile of the
cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time,
even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore, it cannot be assumed that the
rating will remain stable over time.Contacts:
