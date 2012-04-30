April 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its existing
preliminary ratings for Calabasas, Calif.-based On Assignment Inc. are
unaffected by the addition of a $100 million term loan A, an increase in the
size of its revolving credit to $75 million ($25 million funded) from $50
million, and a reduction in the amount of its term loan B to $365 million from
$490 million. We are assigning our preliminary 'BB-' rating to the company's
$100 million term loan A due 2017 with a preliminary recovery rating of '3'. The
'3' recovery rating indicates our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%)
recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default.
We expect On Assignment to use the net proceeds and newly issued common stock
to pay for its $600 million acquisition of Apex Systems Inc., and to refinance
its existing debt. Including our operating lease adjustment and potential
earn-outs, pro forma for the acquisition and financing transactions, debt to
EBITDA was roughly 4x for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012. We now expect
pro forma lease-adjusted EBITDA coverage of interest expense to be around 5.5x
versus 5.0x in 2012, because of the lower average cost of debt.
The corporate credit rating for On Assignment is preliminary 'BB-' and the
rating outlook is stable. The preliminary 'BB-' rating reflects our
expectation that On Assignment will be able to reduce leverage, generate
positive discretionary cash flow, and maintain an adequate cushion of covenant
compliance over the intermediate term. Following the acquisition, which
essentially doubles the size of the company, On Assignment primarily will be
an IT staffing firm, but will also operate in life sciences staffing,
physician staffing, travel nursing, and allied health care. We expect
lease-adjusted pro forma leverage to decline to the mid-to-high-3x area by the
second half of 2012. (For the latest complete corporate credit rating
rationale, see Standard & Poor's research report on On Assignment, published
April 11, 2012.)
RATINGS LIST
On Assignment Inc.
Corporate credit rating BB-(prelim)/Stable/--
$75M revolv credit fac BB-(prelim)
Recovery Rating 3(prelim)
$365M term loan B BB-(prelim)
Recovery Rating 3(prelim)
New Rating
On Assignment Inc.
$100M term loan A due 2017 BB-(prelim)
Recovery Rating 3(prelim)
