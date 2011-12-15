NEW YORK, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today taken rating actions
on nine global trading and universal banks (GTUBs). The actions complete its
assessment of the GTUBs, carried out in conjunction with a broad review of the
ratings for the largest banking institutions in the world. Fitch has downgraded
eight issuers' Viability Ratings (VRs) and affirmed one, removing them from
Rating Watch Negative where they were placed on Oct. 13, 2011.--Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+';
--Viability Rating downgraded to 'a-' from 'a+'.
UBS AG
--Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A';
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1';
--Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'.
On Oct. 13, 2011 UBS AG's IDR was downgraded to 'A' from 'A+' due to a
downgrade
of its Support Rating Floor and its Viability Rating remained on Rating Watch
Negative. Bank of America's VR was placed on Rating Watch Negative on Oct. 13,
2011.
The report 'Global Trading and Universal Bank Review: Resilience Increased but
Challenges Remain' and the individual company rating action commentaries
referenced above are available on 'www.fitchratings.com' and provide more
specific details regarding each individual bank affected by today's actions.
