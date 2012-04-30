Overview
-- CVR Energy Inc., the Sugarland, Texas-based owner of independent oil
refiner and fertilizer producer Coffeyville Resources LLC, entered into a
transaction agreement in relation to Icahn Partners L.P.'s unsolicited
take-over offer valuing CVR at $2.6 billion.
-- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on Coffeyville, as
well as our 'BB' and 'B+' issue ratings on its first- and second-lien debt.
The '1' and '4' recovery ratings on this debt remain unchanged.
-- We are revising the outlook to developing from stable. The developing
outlook indicates we could raise or lower the rating over the next six months
to two years, depending on the outcome of Icahn's efforts to gain control and
sell the enterprise.
Rating Action
On April 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+'
corporate credit rating on Coffeyville Resources LLC and revised the outlook
on the rating to developing from stable. We also affirmed our 'BB' rating on
the first-lien senior secured notes and the 'B+' rating on the second-lien
senior secured notes.
Rationale
Coffeyville Resources' indirect parent CVR Energy Inc. received an unsolicited
takeover offer from Icahn Partners L.P. The offer, for $30 per share plus a
contingent cash payment right for any premium if a sale goes through at a
higher price within 15 months, equates to about a $2.6 billion valuation. Any
rating action depends on the outcome of Icahn's efforts to realize
value--either negatively by leveraging CVR or selling it to a weaker company,
or positively by selling it to a larger, higher rated company. In addition, we
could raise the ratings if we believe management (either current management if
a takeover does not occur, or new management if one does) will maintain
current financial policy.
We largely base Coffeyville's "weak" business risk and "significant" financial
risk profiles on the refining sector's volatility, and Coffeyville's
concentrated asset base. Although we expect Coffeyville's refining business
will continue to earn high short-term margins because of discounted crude oil
stocks in the PADD-II region, pipeline developments like the
Enbridge-Enterprise Seaway pipeline reversal and the Keystone XL pipeline
extension are likely to compress the discount in the future, and we believe
Coffeyville still remains exposed to unpredictable cyclical swings in
long-term commodity pricing. We do not expect refined product demand to
strengthen materially, assuming sustained high prices and a slow economic
recovery.
Our economists currently project baseline GDP growth in the U.S. averaging
about 2% in 2012, slightly exceeding the 1.8% pace we think the economy grew
in 2011. Although we believe the risk of recession has receded to 20%, the
forecast still suggests that even highly profitable refineries, such as those
like Coffeyville in the PADD-II region, may be subject to a weaker economy and
cyclical downturn.
Coffeyville's Dec. 31, 2011, year-end debt to EBITDA was 1.3x, and we expect
this to stay steady in 2012, even assuming that crude differentials and crack
spreads (the price differential between crude oil and the refined product)
moderate slightly, although a sustained crude discount could help reduce the
ratio further. Compared with peers, the Coffeyville and Wynnewood refineries
benefit from low operating costs per barrel. The company can also benefit from
the 12.9 Nelson complexity score at Coffeyville and 9.3 score at Wynnewood by
processing heavier or sourer crude slates when price differentials exist.
Similarly, its PADD-II Group 3 locations can help when the market is
undersupplied and refined products are at premium prices.
As of Dec. 31, 2011, Coffeyville had about $447 million of first-lien senior
secured term notes outstanding and about $223 million of second-lien senior
secured notes. It also had a $400 million asset backed revolving credit
facility, which we do not rate, with $86.1 million in letter of credit
commitments and $313.9 million of availability. CVR Partners L.P., a master
limited partnership with common units held 70/30 between Coffeyville and
public holders owns the fertilizer business, Coffeyville Resources Nitrogen
Fertilizers, LLC (CRNF). CRNF has an additional $125 million term loan and an
undrawn $25 million revolving credit facility that we include in our credit
metrics. Coffeyville also indirectly holds the noneconomic general partner
interest.
The ratings reflect the following strengths:
-- If Icahn gains control, it may sell Coffeyville to a large,
well-diversified refiner with a higher rating;
-- The addition of the Wynnewood refinery and the dual train layout for
key facilities at Coffeyville partly mitigates asset concentration and
increases reliability and maintenance flexibility;
-- A significant West Texas Intermediate (WTI) pricing benchmark discount
to Brent crude since early 2011 has increased refiners' profits in PADD II;
-- Coffeyville's high-complexity refinery assets and pipeline
connectivity allow it to take advantage of crude differentials to WTI and its
PADD II location can help product pricing;
-- Diversification of cash flows between the refining and fertilizer
businesses;
-- Competitive cost structure for the fertilizer business;
-- Gathering and storage assets that allow the project to lower its crude
cost and take advantage of contango pricing; and
-- A fuel supply intermediation agreement with Vitol at the Coffeyville
refinery, which minimizes inventory costs and outsources hedging risk.
In our view, the following weaknesses partly offset the strengths:
-- If Icahn gains control, it could adopt a more aggressive financial
policy, or sell Coffeyville to an owner with a weaker rating;
-- Significant commodity and pricing volatility in the merchant refining
and fertilizer business; and
-- Although the Wynnewood acquisition added some diversity to the asset
base, the refineries are in the same PADD II region and subject to similar
geographic economics.
Currently, we expect Coffeyville will benefit from a sustained price discount
for WTI crude relative to Brent until the supply-demand imbalance at the
Cushing hub gets resolved. While several factors influence this differential,
we believe the long-term solution to excess crude inventory at Cushing is
likely to be the completion of a pipeline--possibly the Seaway reversal,
expected to open in second-quarter 2012 at about 150,000 barrels per day
(bpd), with an expansion to about 400,000 bpd expected by early 2013. The
Cushing discount allows PADD II refiners that get feedstock priced off of WTI
to realize a significant increase in crack spreads. Coffeyville, Wynnewood,
and other Mid-Continent refiners reported 2011 crack spreads of $20 to $35 per
barrel, more than double the average NYMEX 2:1:1 crack spread for 2010. While
we do not expect such margins to last indefinitely, and some other
profitability factors are likely to remain volatile, we conservatively expect
Coffeyville's crack spreads to average in the mid-teens through late 2013. At
the same time, fertilizer margins have improved due to strong agricultural
demand, which we also expect to remain robust for at least 2012 given
Coffeyville's advance sales.
Coffeyville Resources is a 185,000 bpd independent refiner and marketer of
high-value transportation fuels, and a low-cost producer of ammonia and urea
ammonium nitrate (UAN) fertilizers. The company's petroleum segment consists
of two refineries--the Coffeyville refinery in Kansas (115,000 bpd capacity,
12.9 complexity) and the Wynnewood refinery in Oklahoma (70,000 bpd capacity,
9.3 complexity). The adjacent fertilizer plant at Coffeyville produces an
average 1,225 tons of ammonia daily and 2,025 tons of UAN and, when natural
gas prices are high, it enjoys cost advantages over natural-gas-based
fertilizer plants because it uses petroleum coke produced at the refinery
rather than natural gas. Supporting businesses constitute less than 5% of
EBITDA projections and include a crude oil-gathering system, an asphalt and
refined fuels terminal facility, and a crude oil pipeline system. We do not
view revenue from these businesses as significant credit factors for
Coffeyville. However, the gathering system does benefit the refineries'
realized crude differential.
We consolidate Coffeyville's fertilizer partnership, CVR Partners, which
provides some additional cash flow diversity. The fertilizer business is
competitive because it is near agricultural markets and runs on low value
petroleum coke, although we expect distributions will fluctuate over time
along with the agricultural commodity sector.
Liquidity
We currently view Coffeyville's liquidity as "strong", with about $1.2 billion
of expected sources over the next year and significant cushion under its
financial covenants. The company had a large cash position, totaling almost
$388 million on a consolidated basis as of Dec. 31, 2011, well in excess of
expected operating requirements for the next year. Other liquidity sources
include full availability under Coffeyville's upsized $400 million asset-based
loan facility and $25 million of CRNF credit, and about $500 million of funds
from operations in the 12 months under our assumptions. We estimate about $372
million of uses for the next year, including about $150 million of working
capital requirements, $180 million in capital spending, and about $40 million
of distributions to public unitholders of the master limited partnership.
Recovery analysis
Our 'BB' issue-level rating and '1' recovery rating on Coffeyville's
first-lien senior secured term notes indicates that we expect a very high
recovery (90% to 100%) if a default occurs. Our 'B+' issue-level rating and
'4' recovery rating on Coffeyville's second-lien senior secured term notes
indicates that we expect an average recovery (30% to 50%) if a default occurs.
For more details on our analysis, please see our recovery report to be
published shortly on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The developing outlook indicates the bidirectional potential over the next six
months to two years, depending on whether Icahn leverages CVR or sells it to a
weaker company, in which case we could lower the rating, or sells it to a
larger, higher rated company, which could result in a higher rating. If the
hostile takeover does not go through, we could raise the ratings if we believe
management is committed to maintain the company's current financial policy and
maintain debt to EBITDA ratio below 2x on a sustained basis. We believe such
metrics are achievable given our expectation for strong margins and cash flows
until 2013 due to the company's exposure to favorable refining and fertilizer
dynamics. A downgrade may become likely if the hostile takeover spurs an
increase in leverage or if refining and fertilizer margins contract such that
we expect sustained debt to EBITDA above 3.5x.
