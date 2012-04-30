Overview -- U.S. translation service provider Language Line's fourth-quarter operating performance was below our expectations; the company increased its dividend pay-out and its covenants step down. -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on the company to 'B' from 'B+'. -- We lowering our issue-level ratings on the company's first-lien debt to 'B' from 'B+' and on its second-lien facilities to 'CCC+' from 'B-'. -- The rating outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that the company will continue to generate moderate discretionary cash flow. Rating Action On April 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Language Line Holdings LLC to 'B' from 'B+.' We also lowered our ratings on Language Line's first-lien credit facilities to 'B' from 'B+.' The recovery rating remains at '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. In addition, we lowered our ratings on the company's second-lien credit facilities to 'CCC+' from 'B-'. The recovery rating remains at '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. Rationale We lowered Language Line's corporate credit rating because of the company's underperformance and very aggressive financial policy, which we believe increases financial risk in light of covenant step-downs later this year. We believe that the company's headroom against financial covenants could narrow this year below 15%. The corporate credit rating reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that Language Line's financial policy will remain very aggressive and leverage will remain high, which underpins our assessment of the financial risk profile as "highly leveraged." The rating also reflects the company's vulnerability to clients moving their translation services in-house, and continued pricing pressure in the over-the-phone interpretation (OPI) market. The company is also vulnerable to economic cyclicality. We believe the company's revenue will continue to decline at a low-single-digit percent rate over the near term. These factors contribute to our view of Language Line's business profile as "weak." Clients typically use Language Line as a supplement to in-house, multilingual capabilities. Although Language Line is the leading outsourced OPI provider, the company's clients could move more of their translation services in-house. Spanish-language OPI accounts for around 70% of Language Line's total billed minutes. As the volume of Spanish-English translation demand grows and Spanish language ability becomes more prevalent, it can become more economical for a client to reduce outsourcing. The company's customer base is reasonably diversified, with its largest customer accounting for less than 5% of its sales. However, four industries--insurance, financial services, health care, and government--accounted for more than 70% of revenue. Consolidation or weakness in these industries could affect Language Line's operating performance. In 2012, we expect revenue will decline at a low-single-digit percentage rate, while EBITDA could decline at a mid-single-digit rate. We expect the company should be able to maintain a good EBITDA margin (excluding equity-based compensation) of more than 40%, partially because of variable components in its cost structure. For the fourth quarter, revenue declined 5% year over year because of a decrease in OPI minutes and a decline in average rate per minute (ARPM). Over the same period, EBITDA (which is not the same as covenant EBITDA and excludes equity-based compensation expense) declined 15%. The company's EBITDA margin, excluding equity compensation expense/credit, was 44.8% for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011. In our view, Language Line has a highly leveraged financial profile. The ratio of total debt to EBITDA (adjusted for operating leases) was 5.7x for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011. This is in line with the indicative financial risk threshold ratio of debt-to-EBITDA greater than 5.0x that we associate with a highly leveraged financial profile in our criteria. EBITDA coverage of interest was 2.1x for the year. In 2012, we believe leverage will remain in the mid-5x area and coverage will remain in the low-2x area. Conversion of EBITDA into discretionary cash flow was 11.9% for 2011, down from 60.9% in 2010 due to higher interest expense and higher dividend payments. In 2012, we expect conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow of roughly 20%, as a portion of dividend payments in 2011 were related to tax obligations of its sponsors as a result of the late 2010 refinancing transactions, which will not repeat in 2012. Liquidity We believe Language Line has "adequate" liquidity to cover its needs over the next 12 months. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations, assumptions, and factors: -- Sources of liquidity over the next 12 months will exceed its uses by more than 1.2x. -- Net sources would remain positive despite a 15% EBITDA decline. -- The company will maintain covenant compliance, even in the event of a 15% decrease in EBITDA. -- Because of the company's revolver availability and cash flow generation, we believe it could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks. Liquidity sources include cash balances, which were $18.3 million at Dec. 31, 2011, and access to a $50 million undrawn revolving credit facility due 2015. We expect the company will generate moderately positive discretionary cash flow in 2012. Working capital and capital expenditures have not been a significant use of cash. Language Line's term loan amortizes at a rate of roughly $5.3 million annually, which it can cover with discretionary cash flow. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had more than a 15% cushion of compliance with its financial covenants; however, its covenants tighten twice in 2012. The leverage covenant is not computed by netting cash against debt. Although Language Line generates moderately positive discretionary cash flow, we are uncertain it will pay down debt to maintain an appropriate cushion of compliance with its financial covenants, given its historically aggressive financial policy. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Language Line, to be published on RatingsDirect following this report. Outlook The rating outlook is stable. Although we expect Language Line's operating performance to remain weak and its financial policy to remain aggressive, we believe the company will maintain adequate liquidity over the near term. We could review the rating for a downgrade if we become convinced that the company's margin of compliance with financial covenants could drop below 10%, with the potential for further narrowing. Such a scenario would also include declines in discretionary cash flow to a level where increased fees associated with a potential amendment to its credit agreement could meaningfully reduce liquidity. In addition to dividend payments, factors that could contribute to such a scenario include declines or slower growth in OPI minutes and/or faster-than-expected deterioration of ARPM. Other such factors include client negotiating pressure, customers moving translation services in-house or to competitors, and customer consolidation. Although less likely, we could raise the rating if the company resumes revenue and EBITDA growth (without any benefit from equity compensation credits), reduces leverage, maintains an adequate cushion of compliances with covenants, and convincingly establishes a less aggressive financial policy. Related Criteria And Research -- Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity Descriptors, July 2, 2010 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Downgraded; Outlook Action To From Language Line Holdings LLC Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B+/Negative/-- Downgraded; Recovery Ratings Unchanged To From Language Line LLC Tele-Interpreters Acquisition LLC Senior Secured revolver & term ln B B B+ Recovery Rating 3 3 Senior Secured bk ln due 2016 CCC+ B- Recovery Rating 6 6