Sept 26 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Florentia Limited final ratings, as follows: EUR392m class A due October 2024 (XS0832456627): 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable EUR121m class B due October 2024 (XS0832457278): 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable EUR141m class C due October 2024 (XS0832457864): 'Asf'; Outlook Stable EUR50m class D due October 2024 (XS0832458086): 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable EUR50m class E due October 2024 (XS0832458599): 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable The final ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the underlying collateral, available credit enhancement and the transaction's sound legal structure. The transaction is a securitisation arranged for the refinancing of senior loans previously originated for the acquisition of a portfolio of German multifamily housing assets managed by Vitus Immobilien S.a.r.l (Vitus; not rated) and securitised in the Centaurus (Eclipse 2005-3) plc transaction in 2005. An escrow agreement will regulate the process of the refinancing; prior to the refinancing date on 28 September 2012, funds from the note issuance will be held in a refinancing account at Deutsche Bank AG ('A+'/Stable/'F1+'). The issuer will apply the issuance proceeds to advance the loans to German limited partnerships and limited liability companies acting as borrowers. The collateral is concentrated in 10 cities in West Germany (predominantly Bremen, Kiel and Monchengladbach) and is considered comparable with that owned by other large multifamily housing companies in Germany. The cash flows generated by the portfolio have been relatively stable over time, with occupancy levels improving in recent years after a slight deterioration, mainly due to modernisation and capital expenditure programmes undertaken in 2007-2010. As a result, the vacancy rate has decreased and the portfolio has now stabilised around an occupancy ratio of 95%. The securitised loan benefits from a moderate reported loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 64% (including the continuing debt), as well as a strong debt service coverage ratio of 1.62x and scheduled amortisation, which will reduce the LTV to 60% at scheduled maturity in 2017. Fitch estimates the LTV to be higher, based on a 6% net equivalent yield and slightly more conservative assumptions on stressed cost and vacancy assumptions. Post refinancing, an aggregate amount of c.EUR207m of the borrowers' senior ranking indebtedness will remain outstanding (the continuing debt). Payments due on the continuing debt will rank ahead of those of the A1 senior loans. In addition to the continuing debt, there are a number of further facilities subordinated via an intercreditor agreement. These comprise the A1 junior loans, the A2 loan and mezzanine loans; although, only the A1 senior loans and continuing debt are secured by first-ranking land charges over the assets. Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch will perform the roles of liquidity facility provider, hedge provider and issuer account bank. Whilst a sudden deterioration in Deutsche Bank's ratings could negatively affect the notes' ratings, the triggers set in the transaction documents are in line with Fitch's counterparty criteria (see 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated May 2012 available at www.fitchratings.com). Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis will be detailed in the final transaction report which will be available at www.fitchratings.com Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings In addition to the source(s) of information identified in the 'EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria', this action was additionally informed by information provided by the sponsor Vitus Immobilien S. r.l and the arranger Deutsche Bank AG. Applicable criteria, 'EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria', dated 4 April 2012, and 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 6 June 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria