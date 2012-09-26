Sept 26 - Fitch Ratings has assigned ratings to the Minnesota Office of Higher Education adjustable rate supplemental student loan program revenue bonds as follows: --$66,800,000 series 2012A student loan program revenue bonds 'AA/F1+'; --$308,200,000 series 2012B student loan program revenue bonds 'AA/F1+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch's analysis is discussed in the press release titled 'Fitch to Rate Minnesota Office of Higher Education Loan Revs Bonds 'AA/F1+'; Outlook Stable,' published on Sept. 19, 2012. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'U.S. Municipal Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Feb. 28, 2012; --'Rating Guidelines for Letter of Credit-Supported Bonds' (June 20, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Municipal Structured Finance Criteria Rating Guidelines for Letter of Credit-Supported Bonds