Overview
-- Energy overcontracted costs hurt the Escelsa's operational margin last
year; despite this, we expect Escelsa to maintain good cash generation and
adequate liquidity.
-- Standard & Poor's is affirming the 'BB+' global scale and 'brAA+'
national scale ratings on Escelsa.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will
maintain its credit metrics and cash generation during the realization of its
investment program and the distribution of its dividends.
Rating Action
On April 30, 2012, Standard and Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB+'
global scale and 'brAA+ national scale ratings on Espirito Santo Centrais
Eletricas S.A. (Escelsa). The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The ratings on Brazilian power distributor Escelsa reflect the stable
regulatory framework in Brazil, greater GDP expansion in its concession area,
in comparison with Brazilian average GDP, and better operational indicators
relative to its peers. In contrast, risk factors include: the challenge to
improve its credit metrics and cash generation after the third tariff cycle
(scheduled for August 2013), some debt concentration, and some
(over-contracted) energy excess that the company needs to sell in the
short-term.
We expect that, despite last year's reduction in its operational margins,
which reflected less-than-expected demand in that region (resulting in
over-contracted energy), the company will nonetheless maintain good cash flow
generation. We also believe that its credit metrics will remain quite strong.
It will maintain these metrics by prudently managing its existing debt and
capital investment needs. However, the company has limited headroom to improve
its credit metrics--considering the lower remuneration on regulatory assets
after the third tariff cycle and constant pressure from operational costs.
We see Escelsa's business risk profile as satisfactory, reflecting improvement
in its operational indicators, with a decrease in energy losses and
improvement in its service quality indicators, such as frequency and duration
of power outages (DEC/FEC), which are in compliance with regulatory standards.
Escelsa covers almost all of the municipalities in the state of Espirito
Santo, which has a population of 3.3 million inhabitants. In 2011, the demand
was lower than expected, especially during the fourth quarter, led the
company's energy offerings to be over-contracted. Industrial and residential
demand were far less than the company expected. This, combined with increased
energy costs, lead to a lower EBITDA margin. The company reported EBITDA of
14% during 2011, in comparison with 22.1% in 2010. We expect that the margins
will return to historical levels of about 20%, considering that the company
will adjust its energy purchases in line with expected energy demand for the
next two years.
Although uncertainties about the tariff review cycle have diminished following
the final ruling by the regulator, the impact on company's tariff will be
visible from October 2013 on. Therefore, we projected decreased profitability
of about 15% of EBITDA margin starts during 2014 and thereafter.
We view Escelsa`s financial risk profile as significant. The reduction in its
operational results deteriorated the company's credit metrics to FFO to
adjusted debt of 41% and total adjusted debt to EBITDA of 3.8x during 2011,
from 50% and 2.5x in the previous year. Our base case scenario assumes
improvement in its credit metrics, reflecting better management of its energy
purchases and operational costs, thereby resulting in a recovery in its credit
metrics. We expect FFO to adjusted debt to remain at about 40%-45% and total
adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 2.5x-3.0x. . We adjusted the company's total
debt by including renegotiated taxes and pension fund liabilities
Escelsa is controlled by its holding company EDP Energias dos Brasil, which is
majority-controlled by EDP Portugal (BB+/Negative/B). EDP's holding company
controls others power assets in Brazil, including power generation and
trading. It also controls Bandeirante Energia S. A. (brAA+).
Liquidity
Escelsa's liquidity is adequate. As of December 2011, the company had cash
available of Brazilian real (R$) 105 million and free operating cash flow
(FOCF) of R$217 million, which it used mainly to distribute dividends and
reduce debt. Its short term debt maturities amount to R$146 million. We expect
a strong FOCF of about R$200 million during 2012 and 2013 and R$130 million
during 2014, when the third tariff review will take effect. Despite some
concentration in its upcoming debt maturities during the next two years--of R$
289 million--the company has strong financial flexibility with good access to
credit markets and long term funding for its investment needs, such as Banco
Nacional de Desenvolvimento Economico e Social (BNDES-foreign currency:
BBB/Stable; local currency: A-/Stable) and European Investment Bank (EIB--
(AAA/Negative/A-1+).
Our liquidity assessment includes the following expectations and assumptions:
-- We expect liquidity sources (including cash, FFO, and committed lines
available) to exceed the uses (capital expenditures and debt amortization) by
about 1.50x and 1.73x during fiscal 2012 and 2013, respectively.
-- Its cash uses will include capital expenditures of about R$150 million
per year for maintenance and the expansion of the network.
-- We assume dividends distribution of 50%, with a bylaw minimum of 25%
and 50% after the committed approval.
-- Covenant headroom is sufficient to withstand EBITDA declines of 45%.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Escelsa will maintain its
credit metrics by managing its contracted energy and operational costs and
existing debt, while realizing capital investments and distributing dividends.
We expect Escelsa to return to its historical levels of total debt to EBITDA
of about 2.5x-3.0x and FFO to total debt of more than 40% during the next two
years. We could raise the ratings if the company reports consistently adjusted
total debt to EBITDA of less than 2.0x and FFO to debt of more than 50%. We
could take a negative rating action if the company fails to maintain adequate
cash generation and financial metrics, and if liquidity deteriorates, leading
to FFO to adjusted total debt of less than 30% and total debt to EBITDA of
more than 3.0x, or if there is further pressure to distribute dividends to its
controlling company.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Espirito Santo Centrais Eletricas S.A.
Corporate credit rating
Global Scale BB+/Stable
National Scale brAA+/Stable
