Sept 27 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Alfa Bond Issuance plc's USD750m 7.5%
seven-year subordinated issue of limited recourse loan participation notes, due
26 September 2019, a final 'BB+' rating.
The proceeds from the issue are to be on-lent to OJSC Alfa-Bank (Alfa),
which has a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' with a Stable
Outlook, a Short-term IDR of 'F3', a Viability Rating of 'bbb-', a Support
Rating of '4', a Support Rating Floor of 'B' and a National Long-term rating of
'AA+(rus)' with a Stable Outlook.
Alfa is the largest privately-owned banking group in Russia by assets. It is
ultimately owned by six individuals, with the largest stakes held by Mikhail
Fridman (36.47%) and German Khan (23.27%).
For more details on Alfa's credit profile, see 'Fitch Upgrades Alfa Bank to
'BBB-'; Assigns ABH Financial Limited 'BB+'', dated 13 July 2012 at
