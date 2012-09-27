(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Santam Limited's (Santam)
National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'AA+(zaf)' and National
Long-term rating at 'AA(zaf)'. The Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has simultaneously
affirmed Santam's subordinated debt at 'A+(zaf)'.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that Santam has core status within the
Sanlam group. Although Santam's ratings are primarily based on its core status,
they also take into account its standalone credit profile which is consistent
with the rating level of the parent.
Santam's ratings reflect its adequate capital position, very strong underwriting
profitability, diversified product offering, well-established distribution
network and solid risk management. In addition, the company has a strong and
well-established position as the largest non-life insurer in South Africa, with
over 22% market share in terms of gross written premiums. Offsetting factors
include the intensely competitive South African market, the tough economic
environment and the company's limited diversification outside South Africa
although this is expected to increase over time.
Fitch believes that Santam is adequately capitalised based on the agency's own
risk-adjusted assessment and the coverage of the minimum statutory requirement.
At H112, Santam's solvency margin decreased to 41% (end-201: 48%) due to a
special dividend that was paid in March 2012. Fitch expects Santam's solvency
margin to remain at adequate levels and stay within the insurer's long-term
target range of 35%-45%, which is well above the regulatory requirement of 25%.
Fitch notes that Santam has a long history of strong underwriting profitability
which compares favourably against peers'. Its underwriting performance was
resilient in 2011, as indicated by a combined ratio of 92.3% (2010: 91.6%),
attributable to the continued relatively benign claims environment in 2011. In
H112 Santam's combined ratio deteriorated slightly to 93.9% compared to 91.6% in
H111 due to higher catastrophe related claims.
Given Fitch's view that Santam has core status within the Sanlam group, any
upgrade or downgrade of Sanlam's ratings could be expected to have a similar
impact on those of Santam. The ratings could be downgraded if Santam is no
longer seen by Fitch as a core part of the Sanlam group and if it suffers a
sustained deterioration in its standalone profile in terms of poor operating
performance leading to an operating loss over several years or a sustained
deterioration of capital to a level close to the regulatory minimum of 25%.
